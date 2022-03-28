Westmoreland County senior spotlight: Southmoreland’s Kory Ansell

Monday, March 28, 2022 | 12:53 PM

Submitted Southmorelan’s Kory Ansell

Last fall, Southmoreland hosted the first football playoff game in school history, and although the Scottie did not win, it was still a great moment for the organization.

That run could not have been made possible without offensive line coach Ron Frederick, who unexpectedly died in February after learning he had received the head coaching job.

“He’s the one that got me thinking about college football,” said senior lineman Kory Ansell. “He really pushed me to be the best that I could be on the field.”

Frederick made memories of a lifetime with this group, including in 2019, when Southmoreland ended a 40-year playoff drought.

“He taught everybody on the football team how to be a family and be a group of one,” Ansell said. “It’s really hard to talk about because he was such an inspiration to everybody.”

After a year in which Ansell had 70 tackles (13 for a loss), seven sacks and three fumble recoveries, he is going to continue his football career at Cal (Pa.), and he plans on playing on the defensive line primarily, but also could find himself on the opposite side of the ball.

He is a multi-sport athlete, competing for the baseball and track and field teams.

He will be studying mechatronics or something in the sports management field.

With the season over, Ansell took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started with football?

I started when I was 4 or 5 years old at the YMCA, and I never stopped. It really took off from there.

How did you feel the team did this past season?

Overall, I think it went really well. Like many other teams, you could have said that we could’ve won this game or that other game. Overall, I think it’s a great step in the right direction for the whole district.

How do you think you did personally?

Personally, I think I did very well. I haven’t really been seen as a defensive guy. I was always on offense. But I’ve always played both ways. I’m happy that I was able to show my defense this year and what I was able to do offensively.

What is your biggest strength?

My footwork, which is mainly because of Coach Fred. He always said that my footwork was one of the best on the team. It just continued to get better as the season went on. Talking to different college coaches and everything, they said the first thing they noticed was my footwork. So my footwork is probably at the top.

Is there an area you could improve?

I’d probably say my hands. I like to be, I wouldn’t say heavy on my hands, but I don’t strike them as well as I would like to. I would probably improve my hands and my overall speed off the line.

How have your other sports helped your football game, and why did you decide to participate in those sports?

I’ve always played baseball, since I was 4 or 5 years old. I still have friends that are on the team. They got me going last year and told me to join the team again. Honestly, it was probably one of the best decisions of my life because I missed those guys. Track, the head coach actually told me to join while we were playing football. He told me that I was doing track for him this year. I said, OK.

How special were those few moments you were a part of the last few years?

It was very special. Southmoreland isn’t known to win very many games or have seasons like that, so to be a part of both of those seasons, it’s unreal. People used to look at the schedule and see Southmoreland and say that it’s a win. Ever since our student class of 2022 came through, it really boosted the morale for everybody, and I think there are good things to come from them.

What was the recruiting process like, and what went into your decision?

It was very fun. Over the summer, my dad and I, my mom and my sister, we all took some trips out to colleges and camps and everything. Overall, I think we visited 20 schools, whether it was camps and everything else in total. It was very fun to be in that process and to be even considered to play at the next level. The (Cal) process was very fun. As soon as they invited me to a game-day visit, I knew I had to invite my sister because she loves that school. I invited her and my dad up to watch the game, and I told everybody if they offered me then I was going there. They gave me the offer, and I chose to go.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

If I had to say one thing it would be that I like sushi. It’s just a quick grab-and-go. You pick it up from the store or you go to a Chinese restaurant and they have it for you. I like it, fish, and all that.

