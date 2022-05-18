Westmoreland County WPIAL baseball playoff preview capsules for May 19, 2022

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 | 5:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s John Tropeano scores against Leechburg in the sixth inning during a WPIAL Class A first-round game Tuesday.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

8-Penn-Trafford (14-6) vs. 1-Peters Township (19-1)

4:30 p.m. Thursday at West Mifflin

Winner plays: Winner of Thomas Jefferson (14-6) vs. Chartiers Valley (10-11) on Monday in semifinals (time, site TBD)

Players to watch: Dylan Grabowski, Penn-Trafford; Sam Miller, Penn-Trafford

Extra bases: Penn-Trafford won its sixth one-run game of the season as Grabowski delivered a two-run homer in the sixth inning for a 4-3 win over Hampton. Grabowski also was the winning pitcher. Jake Otto also homered for the Warriors, who lost in the quarterfinals last season, 7-6, to West Allegheny. … Peters Township stretched its winning streak to eight games with a 7-0 victory over Connellsville in the first round at Washington & Jefferson. Miller hits for average and power, while Jack Lutte and Wes Parker is another key bat in the order. The Indians have scored less than five runs in a game once all season.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

5-Yough (11-7) vs. 4-Mohawk (14-4)

7 p.m. Thursday at Highlands

Winner plays: Winner of 8-Deer Lakes (10-11) vs. 1-Hopewell (14-6) on Monday in semifinals (time, site TBD)

Players to watch: Allen Novacek, Yough; Jay Wrona, Mohawk

Extra bases: Yough used a walk-off single by Novacek to edge past Mt. Pleasant, 7-6, in the the first round at Hempfield. It was the Cougars’ second walk-off win over the Vikings in seven days. Jack Sampson had two hits and two RBIs, while Kaden Bizzozero, Gavin Roebuck and James Shoman had two hits each. Yough reached the semifinals in 2019 and fell to Beaver Area, 7-2. … Mohawk downed Keystone Oaks in the first round, 7-1, taking command with a six-run fourth inning. It was the team’s first playoff win since 2011. J.C. Voss went 2 for 3 with two doubles, and Jake Werner and Wrona both doubled. Wrona drove in two runs. Vance Cooper earned the pitching win, allowing four hits and recording 13 strikeouts.

Class A

Quarterfinals

8-Greensburg Central Catholic (9-7) vs. 1-Eden Christian Academy (15-0)

4 p.m. Thursday at Highlands

Winner plays: Winner of 5-OLSH (10-7) vs. 4-West Greene (12-5) on Monday in semifinals (time, site TBD)

Players to watch: Zach David, Sr., GCC; Brian Feldman, Eden Christian

Extra bases: GCC took down No. 9 Leechburg in the opening round, 9-4, as David started on the mound for the first time since last season after undergoing surgery on his right elbow. David, a Rollins commit, also doubled twice. John Tropeano, Ryan Appleby and Brody Bothell all drove in runs. … Eden Christian is one of only two undefeated teams in the WPIAL. The Warriors, who had a bye in the first round, have seven shutouts and have not allowed just two runs in May. They were supposed to play GCC in March but the game was postponed. Jared Bees is the staff ace.

