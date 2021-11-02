Westmoreland County WPIAL soccer playoff capsules for Nov. 3, 2021

By:

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 | 4:48 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Joey Bayne (23) celebrates his goal with Anthony DiFalco and Colton Hudson during their WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal against Kiski Area on Oct. 27.

Boys

Class 3A

Consolation game

Plum (17-3-1) vs. Franklin Regional (15-4)

6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pete Antimarino Stadium, Gateway, Monroeville

• The winner of this third-place game between Section 4 foes will advance to the PIAA playoffs, which begin next Tuesday around the state. Fourth-seeded Plum took top-seeded and undefeated West Allegheny to the limit in a 2-1 semifinal loss Monday at North Allegheny. The Indians’ Johnny Dragisich scored on a penalty kick with 6:35 to play to put his team up to stay. Lucas Pittman converted a penalty kick for Plum to tie the game, 1-1, with 13 minutes to play. It was Pittman’s 19th tally of the season. Plum and Franklin Regional split a pair of section games, including a 3-2 overtime thriller in Murrysville when the Panthers scored three unanswered goals, including a golden goal from junior Jake Zimmerman. Plum handled the Panthers, 4-1, at home in the second meeting. Luke Kolankowki is an all-state player for the Mustangs. Plum hasn’t been to the PIAA playoffs since 2005. … No. 3 Franklin Regional appeared headed to overtime against No. 2 Hampton but committed a critical foul in the box with 3:39 to play, setting up Zach Panza’s penalty kick, which he converted to send the Talbots to a 1-0 semifinal victory. The Panthers reached the PIAA semifinals in 2018 and ‘19 but did not make the state tournament last season because only WPIAL champions advanced. All-state senior forward Anthony DiFalco was held in check by Hampton. He has 30 goals this season. Panthers sophomore keeper Aryan Selokar was terrific down the stretch, making five key saves to keep Hampton off the board in the run of play. Monday’s semifinal also was played at Gateway.

