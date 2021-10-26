Westmoreland County WPIAL soccer playoff capsules: Oct. 27, 2021

By:

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | 5:49 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Dylan Tomb leaps past Trinity goalkeeper Connor Bull to score Oct. 23.

Wednesday’s games

Girls

Class A

Quarterfinals

8-Riverside (11-7) vs. 1-Greensburg Central Catholic (13-1)

6:15 p.m. at Fridley Field, Hampton

Winner plays: Winner of 4-Bishop Canevin (15-0-1)/5-Freedom (13-4) on Monday (time, site TBD)

Riverside won a back-and-forth playoff opener against No. 9 Winchester Thurston, 8-4. Emma Thellman and Megan Zelc scored three goals apiece, while Lexi Fluharty added two goals for the Panthers, who lost in the first round last year to Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-0. … Defending champion GCC erupted for nine goals in the first round, its 10th game of seven or more goals this season, as it defeated 16th seed Eden Christian 9-0. Sara Felder and Riley Kerr each had a hat trick and two assists, while Alexia Graham added two goals and an assist for the Centurions, who have won 11 games in a row.

Boys

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

6-Kiski Area (16-3) at 3-Franklin Regional (14-3)

6:30 p.m. at Panther Stadium, Murrysville

Winner plays: Winner of 7-Moon (16-2)/2-Hampton (16-1) on Monday (time, site TBD)

Kiski Area overcame a slow start and put in four second-half goals to take care of No. 11 Gateway in the first round, 5-1. Owen Zimmerman (2), Anders Bordoy (2) and Aaron Witt scored for the Cavaliers, with Bordoy handing out a pair of assists. The Cavaliers lost in the first round last year, 3-1, to Hampton. Franklin Regional and Kiski Area were section opponents last year with the Panthers posting a pair of 6-0 wins. … Franklin Regional coasted to another first-round shutout as all-time goals leader Anthony DiFalco pumped in three scores, Colton Hudson had two, and Sam Dawson, Dylan Tomb and Gary Zhang had one apiece in an 8-0 win over Trinity. Franklin Regional has four straight first-round clean sheets, outscoring Obama, Laurel Highlands, Knoch and Trinity, 35-0.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Kiski Area, Riverside