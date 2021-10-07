Westmoreland football notebook: Greensburg Salem girls soccer coach among WPIAL’s top refs
Thursday, October 7, 2021 | 6:42 PM
Jessica Melodia played for the Pittsburgh Passion women’s football team from 2015-17. When she “retired,” a void was left in her life.
“I missed football,” said Melodia, the girls soccer coach at Greensburg Salem. “I started playing about 20 years too late but loved it. I didn’t have any injuries, but I enjoyed playing. A friend of mine said, ‘Hey, you should get into officiating.’ ”
That is what she did.
Melodia now is a PIAA referee and belongs to the Westmoreland County Chapter of football officials. She also works college games in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, the Mid-Atlantic Conference and New Jersey Athletic Conference.
She became the first female to officiate a WPIAL football championship last season.
“I did some middle school and midget games and then I filled in for some varsity games,” she said. “Now I am doing a game every week. I am leaving practice every Friday and heading out to a game.”
WPIAL officials representative Nick Morea said Melodia has been one of the league’s better officials.
“I don’t look at her as a woman. I look at her as an official,” Morea said. “She does a great job.”
Making a change
Yough made a significant position change last week, moving senior Tristan Waldier from wide receiver to quarterback, a position he played the last two years before season-ending knee injuries shelved him.
Waldier completed 14 of 30 passes for 139 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 27-12 loss to Mt. Pleasant. The Cougars (0-6, 0-3 Class 3A Interstate Conference) trailed 13-12 at halftime.
“I did it for the team. It’s where I belong,” Waldier said. “I was tired of losing by 40.”
Yough coach Chris Chunko said the move was made because Yough “needed a spark.”
“The team rallied behind him,” Chunko said. “We were moving the ball. He was willing to move back there. We moved (regular quarterback) Gavin Roebuck to wide receiver, and he had a couple catches. Tristan gives us so many options. He can make something out of nothing.”
Chunko will go against a former high school teammate this week in Southmoreland offensive coordinator Tim Bukowski. The two were linemen at Monessen.
Call to arms
Friday’s Greensburg Salem at Armstrong Class 4A Big Eight game will feature two of the top five passers in the WPIAL. Greensburg Salem senior Hayden Teska is second with 1,348 yards and 13 touchdowns. His counterpart puts the “Arm” in Armstrong. Junior Cadin Olsen (6-4, 205) has thrown for 1,166 yards and a WPIAL-best 17 touchdowns.
Both teams are 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference.
Next man up
Franklin Regional has gone into just about every game this season down two starters.
The Panthers have been without senior lineman Josh Pelusi for the entire season, while senior running back and linebacker Garrett Deller only played briefly in the Hempfield game.
“We’re still trying to find that mix,” Panthers coach Lance Getsy said. “We’ve had defensive ends play linebacker and linebackers move to defensive tackle. Guys are playing positions they haven’t played before. We’re rotating guys on the offensive line, too.”
Despite the uncertainty and experimenting each week, the Panthers are 2-4 overall and won their 5A Big East Conference opener Friday against Connellsville, 36-0.
Connor Donnelly scored two touchdowns and threw for another.
Bryer’s next move
Belle Vernon senior Jack Bryer announced he will continue his playing career at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland.
Bryer, a 6-foot, 210-pound fullback and linebacker, has 19 tackles this season for the Leopards, who are ranked No. 1 in WPIAL Class 4A.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Belle Vernon, Franklin Regional, Greensburg Salem, Hopewell, Valley, Yough
