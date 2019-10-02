Westmoreland football Q-and-A: Penn-Trafford’s Ethan Carr

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 5:17 PM

Bill Beckner Jr. | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Ethan Carr poses for a photo during practice Sept. 30, 2019, at Penn-Trafford.

Penn-Trafford takes road trips on a bus. It scores touchdowns by Carr.

Ethan Carr put on a show last week in the top-ranked Warriors’ home game against Plum.

The 6-foot-3, 165-pound junior tied a single-game school record with five touchdowns, finding the end zone three ways in a 47-17 victory over the Mustangs.

He scored on a stadium record 95-yard kickoff return, rushes of 36, 18 and 53 yards and on a 16-yard reception.

Former Warriors Matt Gavrish (1997) and Kirk Rogers (2000) also scored five times in a game.

Carr is his team’s “Slash” player, its Swiss Army knife who lines up in various spots and is effective wherever Penn-Trafford (5-1) puts him.

“Ethan is a big-time football player,” Warriors coach John Ruane said. “He’s showing that every week in all phases of the game. Kick returns, wide receiver, QB and now as a strong safety. He’s very in tune and wants to be great. He’s very athletic and has a long stride that takes up ground quickly.”

Carr had 107 yards rushing on three carries against Plum. He leads the Warriors with 10 touchdowns and 13 receptions for 315 yards and five scores.

A Penn-Trafford player had not scored via kick return, run and pass in the same game since Marko Thomas, now the coach at Connellsville, did so against Albert Gallatin in 1998.

Carr is the subject of this week’s Westmoreland high school football Q&A.

Were you impressed by your performance last week?

We’re always expected at Penn-Trafford … if you have the ability, the coaches expect you to perform. I knew with Caleb (Lisbon) out, I would get the ball more. I didn’t think much about (the record), but my mom was going crazy about it.

Do you have a preferred position on the field?

I was always a quarterback, and I can go in there and be ready to throw. I practice the wildcat every day, and it’s fun to get that lead block. I am at strong safety now on defense. I’d say wide receiver is what I like now.

What was it like playing at national power Massillon, Ohio?

Crazy. We’ve never seen anything like it. Both sides of the stadium were full. On third downs, it was so loud we couldn’t hear our play call. Amazing atmosphere. We went in there wanting to win and thought we had a chance.

How has the team handled the loss of seniors Caleb Lisbon and Sam Fanelli to injuries?

There is a little energy missing, especially at practice with Caleb. We have had guys step up.

How has coach John Ruane handled his torn Achilles tendon injury?

He has done a good job with it. We miss him on the sidelines, but he likes the view from up there (in the press box).

If you were the opposing team, how would you defend against Penn-Trafford?

Probably put eight in the box to stop the run. But Gabe (Dunlap) is such an underrated passer, the best way might be to play 3 deep.

Any interesting hobbies outside of sports?

I like to draw. I like art class.

Any good projects in the works?

Yes. A painting of (Houston Texans receiver) DeAndre Hopkins. It’s not finished yet, but we’re close.

Do you have any can’t-miss TV shows?

I like “Family Guy” and “Ridiculousness.”

Who is your favorite teacher?

Mr. Kosglow (business). He is very energetic, even for first period.

What is the best school lunch at P-T?

Paninis. They’re custom-made with whatever meats and vegetables you want.

What will the Steelers’ record be?

I’ll go with 8-8. They’ll pick it up.

What sport are you secretly good at?

Basketball. I like to pass and control the flow of the game.

Have you ever met a celebrity?

No, but I saw (former Major League Baseball catcher) Ivan Rodriguez in an airport in Myrtle Beach once. He had Texas Rangers logos on his bags.

Do sports run in your family?

My dad (Randy Carr) played football at Turtle Creek before it was Woodland Hills. He was a wide receiver and played at IUP. He got into flag football, which got big there, and they won two national championships.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

