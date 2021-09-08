Westmoreland girls athlete of the week: Hempfield’s Raina Jones

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 3:40 PM

Submitted by Raina Jones Hempfield’s Raina Jones returns for the 2021 season.

Raina Jones

School: Hempfield

Sport: Golf

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Jones was Hempfield’s medalist in two matches to start the season. Jones shot a 42 in a 203-204 win over Norwin in Section 3-3A action Aug. 20. A few days later, Jones shot a 45 in a 191-290 win over Gateway on Aug. 24. Last year, Jones finished 20th with a round of 99 at the WPIAL Class AAA championships at Oakmont Country Club. During her sophomore season, Jones finished 27th with a round of 97 at WPIALs.

“I’ve been able to golf the last couple of years, but it has been great to play with and compete against other girls,” she said of Hempfield’s new girls golf team. “I’ve looked forward to this year, and I want to put in my best effort.”

What are your college plans for next year?

I have applied to some colleges for golf and some not for golf. I’ve applied to some colleges in Florida. The academic aspect is my No. 1 priority. If I’m able to golf as well that would be great. I want to go somewhere that has the best nursing program.

What did you learn from your performance at WPIALs last season?

After the first nine holes, I was winning. I had a rough back nine. I’m trying to push myself to be the best version of myself especially since we have a girls team. I’ve been working all parts of my game about 3-4 times a week. I’m hoping to make it to states this year.

What does it mean to have a girls team at Hempfield?

It’s a really big deal to be part of the first team at Hempfield. It’s amazing to see my teammates have the experiences I had and compete like I have.

What’s the strongest and weakest parts of your game?

Strongest my putting. It can change next week. My chipping is my worst part.

What’s your favorite course in the area?

I’ve played at Ligonier Country Club ever since I was a little girl. It’s still my favorite to play.

