Westmoreland girls soccer playoff capsule for Nov. 4, 2021
By:
Wednesday, November 3, 2021 | 6:38 PM
Today’s game
Girls
Class 2A
Consolation game
Shady Side Academy (12-2-1) vs. Southmoreland (14-2-2)
6:30 p.m., Norwin Knights Stadium, North Huntingdon
Notes: The winner takes third place in the WPIAL and advances to the PIAA tournament, which begins Tuesday, to play the District 10 champion. Shady Side Academy, a longtime power that recently changed its classification and nickname (Indians to Bulldogs), was tripped up by two-time defending champion North Catholic in the semifinals, 3-1. The loss snapped a 13-game unbeaten streak that dated to a season-opening 1-0 loss to Fox Chapel. Shady Side has a pair of All-WPIAL players in senior midfielder Autumn Casey and senior forward Gabby Junke-Hill. The Bulldogs have eight shutouts and have not allowed more than three goals in a game this season. They lost in the PIAA Class A final two years ago and won a state title in 2017. They have four WPIAL Class A titles, all since 2010. … After reaching the WPIAL semifinals for the first time, Southmoreland is aiming for its first PIAA playoff appearance. Junior Olivia Cernuto had the No. 2 Scotties’ only goal Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to sixth-seeded Avonworth. It was their second consecutive playoff defeat against the Antelopes, and it ended their nine-game winning streak. Avonworth scored three goals in the first 12 minutes. Cernuto leads the team with 26 goals. Junior Kendall Fabery is a Cleveland State commit.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Shady Side Academy, Southmoreland
