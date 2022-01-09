Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: GCC’s Brevan Williams, Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis

By:

Saturday, January 8, 2022 | 8:02 PM

Submitted Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis is a member of the 2021-22 basketball team. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Brevan Williams grabs a rebound over Penn-Trafford’s Nathan Crum during the Hempfield Tipoff Tournament on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Spartans Field House. Previous Next

Brevan Williams

School: Greensburg Central Catholic

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Williams, who is averaging 19.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season, scored a game-high 32 points with four 3-pointers to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (6-1, 1-0) to an 87-45 win over Propel Braddock Hills in Section 3-2A on Jan. 7. Williams, who is shooting 60% from the field and 90% from the free-throw line, scored 14 points in a 63-51 win over Bishop Guilfoyle on Dec. 30. He led all scorers with 19 points in a 70-51 win over Mt. Pleasant on Dec. 29.

What are your college plans next year and why?

I want to major in forensic nursing. If I decide to play basketball, I’ve been looking at Mt. Aloysius, Waynesburg, La Roche and W&J. I’m looking at Duquesne and RMU if I decide to not play basketball.

What’s been the biggest key to the team’s start to this season?

Our defense. We are a big team. We just had to lock down the defense. It only helps us on the offensive end.

What do you think the team needs to do to get over the hump after finishing as WPIAL runners-up last season?

If we keep getting better and better on defense, we can really go far this season.

What’s one thing people may not know about you off the court?

I play guitar. I’ve been playing for four years. I like to play “Everlong” by the Foo Fighters and “Master of Puppets” by Metallica.

What’s the best piece of advice a coach has given you throughout your years of playing the sport?

I would say coach Hyland when he keeps telling me to play hard every day.

Viva Kreis

School: Belle Vernon

Sport: Basketball

Year: Junior

Claim to fame: Kreis, who is averaging 10.9 points and 3.1 assists this season, scored a career-high 25 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead Belle Vernon (8-2, 4-0) to a 69-35 win over Uniontown in nonsection play Jan. 5. She added a game-high 18 points, including five 3-pointers, in a 52-40 win over Southmoreland in Section 3-4A action Jan. 3 and scored 10 points in a 49-41 win over Ligonier Valley on Jan. 6.

“I put in a lot of work during the offseason. I’m happy my shooting came through. It felt good to get a career high, but it was a team effort. I have to give credit to my teammates to put me in a position to rack up the points,” Kreis said.

What was it like to have a big section win over Southmoreland this week and contribute the way you did?

We got to win, but it’s back to business. We’ve been trying to get that win since my freshman year.

What’s made you such a threat from 3-point land?

Practice and repetition. I’m an undersized guard, so getting it off quick with a high arc is key. The high competition in practice has been beneficial. The past month, I’ve been working on my mid-range. It’s been really reassuring for it to fall from 3.

What’s been the biggest key to the team’s start to this season?

We’ve been playing more as a team. We are growing into our individual roles. We’ve bought into the fact that this is our time to make a statement. Everyone has had to give their all. Anyone on any given night can lead the team in points.

What has it been like to be coached by Kaitlyn Slagus?

It has been inspiring as we continue to grow as a program. With coach being so young, she knows she will make mistakes and we will make mistakes. This year, it’s clicking and we’re growing together.

If you had a chance to meet anyone, who would it be and why?

Pat Summitt. She was the head coach at Tennessee, who won eight NCAA championships. Along with being a great basketball coach, she was a good life coach. To talk to her and get into her mind would’ve been great.