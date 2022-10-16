Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: Greensburg Central Catholic’s Sara Felder, Greensburg Central Catholic’s Carlo Denis

Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 8:24 PM

Sara Felder

School: Greensburg Central Catholic

Year: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Claim to fame: Felder, a Youngstown State commit, scored her 100th career goal when GCC ran past Steel Valley, 11-0, for its third straight win. She had four goals and two assists in the win for the Centurions (8-3, 8-2), who are ranked No. 2 in WPIAL Class A. She also had five goals in a 9-0 victory over Serra Catholic.

The fast-moving forward had 100 goals and 56 assists for her four-year career heading into the weekend.

What was it like to score your 100th goal, and how did the goal develop?

It felt great. I received the ball on our half of the field and started dribbling forward and attempted to pass it to Riley Kerr to do a 1-2 pass, but it was blocked by a defender and bounced back to me and I drove toward the goal and scored. I appreciate all the efforts of my teammates in helping me get there.

How much momentum does GCC have going into the playoffs?

We are taking one game at a time and learning from each one.

You were injured against Springdale. What happened, and how much time did you miss?

I tweaked my knee and just took the rest of that week off.

What went wrong in the pair of losses to Springdale?

We were not playing how we can play, and simple mistakes by all of us were made that I think we have learned from now.

What do you like about new coach Kara Batey’s system?

I like the incorporation of more recovery in practices.

You went to the WPIAL and PIAA final last year. How much of a challenge will it be to get back?

It was amazing to just make it to both the WPIAL final and PIAA final for the last two years. How well we play together as a team and positively support each other in each game will dictate how far we go this year.

How much different is this year’s GCC team from last year’s?

We are a younger team this year but have lots of potential.

What set Youngstown State apart from other schools?

The players and team culture really made it stand out compared to other schools.

Who is the best player you’ve played against?

Loren Gehret (of Southern Columbia).

You go to PKs against your sister, Sam. Who wins?

I think I would win.

Why do you wear pink shoes?

Pink is my favorite color, and it became my signature.

Do you have any pets?

Yes, I have three dogs.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Paul Walker.

Best student section theme you have seen at GCC?

We mainly do basic ones, but my favorite is USA.

Chick-fil-A or McDonald’s?

Chick-fil-A.

Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts?

Starbucks.

Did you ever think about kicking for the football team?

Actually, I was asked by our AD if I would do that this year, but I decided against it.

Carlo Denis

School: Greensburg Central Catholic

Sport: Soccer

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Denis, 18, has been a scoring machine for the Centurions (14-1). He scored five goals Saturday in the Centurions’ nonsection 7-0 win at Class 2A Elizabeth Forward. He has 49 goals this season and more than 130 in his career. It was the Centurions 10th consecutive victory. In the third game of the season, Denis scored his 100th career goal, the winner, as the Centurions rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Bentworth, 4-3.

When did you start playing soccer?

I was 3 or 4 when I started. I loved it from the start because I was so fast, and I enjoyed scoring goals.

Who got you started playing?

I believe my mom (Lori) and dad (B.J.) put me in youth soccer. I always liked it. They both went to GCC. My dad played baseball and my mom basketball.

What has been your most memorable moment in high school?

When we won back-to-back WPIAL titles my freshman and sophomore seasons. Last year, we lost in the WPIAL finals to Winchester Thurston and to Eden Christian in the PIAA playoffs. We lost to Faith Christian Academy in the PIAA finals in 2020.

What are the goals for this season?

I want to win another WPIAL title and make it to the PIAA finals again and reverse the 2020 result.

Do you play any other sport at GCC?

I run track in the spring. I run the 100 and sprints and the 400 relay. Track helps me keep in shape.

What are your favorite subjects in school?

I like math and science. I think they are very interesting.

Have you picked a college yet, and what will your major be?

I’m going to Grove City to play soccer and major in engineering.

Who is your favorite soccer player?

I like the way Sergio Aguero plays. I try to pattern my game after him.

If you could have lunch or dinner with anyone in the word, who would it be and why?

I probably pick Sergio. It would be neat to talk about his career and see if he could offer me any tips on being a better player.

What is your favorite food?

I like hot chicken wings from Dino’s.

What is one of your favorite hobbies?

I like to play video games. My favorites are Minecraft and Call of Duty. I have an Xbox, and I also play on my computer.

Where is a vacation spot you’d like to visit?

I want to visit Italy because that’s where my grandparents were from, and I’d like to visit Rome and other popular locations.

Where is your favorite vacation spot?

I like the Outer Banks in North Carolina. It’s always a fun time there.

