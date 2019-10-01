Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: Greensburg Salem’s Shayne Kasic and Norwin’s Liz Waszkiewicz

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 | 7:46 PM

Shayne Kasic

School: Greensburg Salem

Sport: Soccer

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Kasic made 11 saves for Greensburg Salem (4-6, 3-5) in a 1-0 win over Ringgold in Section 3-AAA action Sept. 24. Later in the week, he made seven saves in a 4-0 win over Derry in nonsection play Sept. 28. After starting 1-6 this season, the Golden Lions won all three games last week.

“I played pretty well, but the defense had something to do with that. They blocked some shots, and they were clutch when I needed them to be,” Kasic said.

What are you college plans for next year and why?

I want to stay local. I’m hoping to play soccer at a local branch campus like Pitt-Greensburg or Pitt-Johnstown.

How has the transition to goalkeeper been for you this year?

It’s been a big step up where I was the last three years. I have to be more of a vocal leader. I’ve had to guide the team in the right direction since we have a lot of young kids on the team.

What was the key to the team’s success this week?

We had a lot of new faces to start the season, but over the last couple of games, we’ve come together and gotten things done.

What’s your favorite position and why?

Goalie. I had a lot of fun playing defense, but goalie is what I’m best at and I enjoy it a lot.

If you were able to have two individuals in one room, who would it be and why?

Martin Luther King Jr. since he was very inspirational and fought for what he believed in. My grandpap since I always looked up to him and thought he was a great role model.

Liz Waszkiewicz

School: Norwin

Sport: Soccer

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Waszkiewicz recorded the shutout for Norwin (9-1, 7-0) in a 5-0 win over Hempfield in Section 3-AAAA action Sept. 25. She has six shutouts this season, including five in the first six games.

“It’s good to have a good defense in front of you. It’s good to know they are going to put their life on the line to protect me,” Waszkiewicz said.

What was the key to you getting five shutouts in the first six games of the season?

The shutouts came with how hard we pushed during the offseason and in the first few weeks of the season. We want to fulfill the expectations that the teams before us hit.

What did the team learn from the 4-3 loss against Seneca Valley on Sept. 19?

We learned we have to play our game 110% of the time. We can’t have the hiccups we had in the second half against Seneca Valley. We can’t be a one-half team. We can’t wait to see how we do against Penn-Trafford and a couple nonsection games.

What does the team need to do to end up back in the WPIAL final after missing out last year?

I think we have to play our style. Most of the team returned this year. We know what we need to focus on and improve on to be where we want to be. That WPIAL game is what we’re focusing on right now.

What goes through your mind while you’re in net?

Mostly knowing the people in front of me have my back. I’m always trying to cheer on my teammates and providing positive reinforcement.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why?

(U.S. goalkeeper) Alyssa Naeher in the past World Cup. She was working in the shadows and making big saves in that tournament. I liked how well she did when no one was looking or focusing on her.

