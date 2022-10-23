Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: Yough’s McKenzie Pritts, Franklin Regional’s Sam Dawson
Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 5:11 PM
McKenzie Pritts
School: Yough
Class: Senior
Sport: Soccer
Claim to fame: Pritts scored her 100th career goal as Yough defeated Serra Catholic, 4-0. She had all four goals in the game.
The 100th goal came in the 79th minute.
Pritts has 29 goals and nine assists for the season.
The team made a concerted effort to get you the 100-goal milestone Tuesday. What was it like to be the go-to player on almost every possession?
It was very exciting but also tiring. I am very humbled that my team rallied around me to make it happen.
You are one of only 12 players on the team. How has Yough overcome the lack of depth and managed to keep everyone healthy?
We always have to be honest with out trainer and let her know if anything is wrong.
What will it take to make a playoff run with such a small roster?
We have to play our game and make the most out of our opportunities.
What do you like most about Robert Morris?
What isn’t there to like? I love every aspect of it.
Any guilty pleasures?
I put ice in my milk.
What is something about Yough’s team nobody knows?
We pray before every game.
Your best Halloween costume was ____?
A hot dog.
Favorite Halloween-time movie?
Halloween (1978).
What is your go-to order at Sheetz?
App sampler with mac and cheese bites and two sets of mozzarella sticks.
Are the Steelers going to turn the season around?
Yes. Steelers country for life.
How high is Cougar Mountain?
No idea, but it is a lot colder up there.
Greater thrill: Scoring on a PK or hitting a home run in softball?
Home run.
Sam Dawson
School: Franklin Regional
Class: Senior
Sport: Soccer
Claim to fame: Dawson, 18, came to the United States from England four years ago. He scored two goals earlier this week when the Panthers, seeded fourth in Class 3A WPIAL playoffs, defeated Fox Chapel, 3-1.
He has 11 goals as a center midfielder this season.
When did you start playing soccer?
I was 5 when I started playing. I loved the sport and played it all my life.
Do you plan on playing soccer after high school?
Yes, I’m looking at different options. I may go back to England and play for a cup team, or I may go to college and play. I’m looking at a few schools in Florida.
How big was the win against Fox Chapel?
It was huge because of the build-up. We trained hard for the match, and it was a good tune-up for the playoffs. Coach Petersen gave a great speech before the game to fire us up.
How did you end up in Murrysville?
I came over with my dad and his new wife. I still have a lot of family in England.
What’s your opinion of soccer in the United States?
It’s more structured here than in England. The academies in England are good, but I like the structure here better.
What’s your role at Franklin Regional?
I’m more of a defender, but I do get my scoring opportunities. I’d like to score more.
What’s your favorite food in the states?
I like Chick-fil-A. We don’t have that in England. I also like Texas Roadhouse, and the wings are a lot better here.
England is known for its Fish and Chips. What is something else you like?
I like “Toad-In-The-Hole.” Its sausage links baking in Yorkshire pudding.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.
