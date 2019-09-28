Westmoreland H.S. notebook: Golfers set for WPIAL championship

Saturday, September 28, 2019 | 6:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Jake Caldwell hits out of a bunker on Hole 17 during the WCCA boys golf tournament Thursday, Sept.12, 2019, at Latrobe Elks Golf Club.

The 36-player field is set for the WPIAL Class AAA boys golf championship, and eight Westmoreland players will compete for a title Tuesday at Fox Chapel Golf Club.

The top returning finisher is Penn-Trafford junior Alex Turowski, who shot 80 to take eighth last year at Oakmont Country Club.

“My experience from last year playing Oakmont with such a great field will definitely keep me more relaxed and confident,” Turowski said, “knowing I’ve been here before.”

He will be joined by junior teammate Josh Kapcin, along with seniors Colton McCutcheon and Mario Battaglia of Latrobe; Franklin Regional juniors Chuck Tragesser and Michael Wareham; senior Jake Caldwell of Belle Vernon; and senior Jeff Mankins of Greensburg Salem.

Caldwell and Tragesser also made the finals last year but did not advance to the PIAA Western Regional. The top 14 players qualify for the regional round Oct. 15 at Tom’s Run in Blairsville.

Girls golf finals

Diamond Run Golf Club will host the WPIAL Class AAA and AA girls golf championships Wednesday.

Local players in the 32-player Class AAA field include junior Lauren Barber of Penn-Trafford, sophomore Caroline Tragesser of Franklin Regional, sophomore Raina Jones of Hempfield, sophomore Marie Kruppa of Belle Vernon and senior Jules Crosby of Norwin.

Barber took 13th last year.

The Class AA field will have just 12 players, including sophomore twins Meghan Zambruno and Ella Zambruno, and junior Angelika Dewicki, all from Greensburg Central Catholic.

Meghan Zambruno took sixth last year, and Ella Zambruno finished 10th.

The top nine finishers in Class AA and the top seven in AAA will go to the PIAA Western Regional.

Iannuzzo to SRU

Norwin senior soccer player Dani Iannuzzo gave a verbal commitment to Division II Slippery Rock. One of several talented midfielders for the Knights, Iannuzzo scored the lone goal two years ago when Norwin defeated Neshaminy, 1-0, in the PIAA Class 4A championship.

She transferred from a school in Southern California.

Panthers still ranked

Franklin Regional’s boys soccer team continues to be considered one of the best in this quadrant of the country. TopDrawerSoccer has the Panthers ranked No. 13 in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Franklin Regional, the returning WPIAL Class 3A champion, has not lost in 31 straight regular-season games.

Dig Pink

The undefeated Franklin Regional girls volleyball team is having a strong season, but the Panthers aren’t making it all about themselves.

On Tuesday, the team will host a “Dig Pink” fundraiser as part of its home match against Kiski Area. The event is part of a nationwide Side-Out Foundation Dig Pink Movement to raise awareness of breast cancer.

A basket auction, a Steelers ticket raffle and concessions will go toward the cause.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball ranks

Halfway through the WPIAL regular season, Franklin Regional and Greensburg Central Catholic remain at No. 5 in their respective classes in the Week 4 Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Top 10 polls.

Franklin Regional is No. 5 in Class AAA, and GCC is clinging to that spot in Class A.

Also ranked is Hempfield, which is No. 9 in Class AAAA, and Derry is No. 7 in Class AA.

Soccer to watch

Belle Vernon will look to continue one of its best regular seasons in boys soccer but will face a tough test from visiting Laurel Highlands on Tuesday night in Section 3-3A.

In girls soccer, Mt. Pleasant at Yough is a game to watch Monday night in Section 3-2A. Other local games of interest include Hampton at Franklin Regional on Tuesday in Section 1-3A; Yough at South Park (3-2A) on Wednesday, and Greensburg Central Catholic at Shady Side Academy (1-A) Thursday.

Hoops shootout

Greensburg Salem is hosting a one-day girl basketball shootout Oct. 27 at Hempfield Recreation Center. Varsity and junior varsity teams are welcome. Cost is $200 for three games. Contact: Rick Klimchock, 724-689-8707.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

