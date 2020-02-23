Westmoreland H.S. notebook: Rich Garland lands at Mt. Pleasant

Saturday, February 22, 2020 | 7:37 PM

When Rich Garland left Franklin Regional, he knew his days of coaching girls soccer in the WPIAL were not over.

He was looking for a fresh start.

It didn’t take him long to land with a new program.

Garland, who guided Franklin Regional for 19 years and win 211 games, was named girls coach at Mt. Pleasant.

He replaces Josh Pajak, who resigned after last season.

“I am very excited for the opportunity,” Garland said. “I am humbled and grateful to be chosen to lead this very good program to the next level.”

Franklin Regional won six section titles under Garland, who has won five state and regional titles with the International Football Club.

He also has coached with the Allegheny Force Club and Premier Football Academy.

Garland is the executive director of the Western Pennsylvania High School Girls Soccer Coaches Association and organizes the year-end All-WPIAL, all-section all-star games.

Mt. Pleasant finished 10-7 last season and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Brooke Ulery, a Cleveland State commit, and Mackenzie Leeder, who is headed to Duquesne, are set to return

East-West all-stars

Two Westmoreland football linemen and a local coach were selected for the East-West All-Star Game set for 2 p.m. May 24 at Landis Field in Harrisburg.

Ligonier Valley’s Christian Jablonski and Justin Johns of Franklin Regional were named to the West roster, and Jason Marucco of Latrobe will join the coaching staff as an assistant.

Jablonski, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound tackle and defensive end, is a Lehigh commit. Johns (6-1, 230), a fullback and middle linebacker, will play at Washington & Jefferson.

More football all-stars

Ligonier Valley players Kyrie Miller (RB), Jablonski (OL/DL), Wylie Spiker (OL/DL) and Sam Sheeder (QB/DB) were selected to play in the 50th annual Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All-Star Classic.

The game is June 12 at Greater Johnstown High School.

Jablonski is only going to play in the East-West game and will be replaced at the Lantzy by Rams teammate Alex Torrance.

The game matches all-stars from all classifications in Districts 5 and 6. Coaches from the North and South draft schools and then pick players from those teams.

Recruiting

Penn-Trafford football standout Ethan Carr continues to reap the benefits of an impressive junior season. The versatile Carr, who played wide receiver, quarterback, safety and outside linebacker, has several Division I opportunities.

Army West Point last week made him an offer to apply for appointment.

Carr’s other offers are from Akron, Kent State, Central Michigan, Bowling Green and William & Mary.

• Jeannette senior linebacker Justin Cramer committed to play at D-II Edinboro. Cramer (6-foot, 225) also considered offers from Wheeling, Alderson Broaddus and Millersville.

Cramer, a four-year starter on defense, also played offensive tackle this past season for the Jayhawks.

• Belle Vernon senior basketball player Rachel Wobrak announced she will play at Washington & Jefferson.

• A pair of Latrobe senior baseball players made college decisions to play at D-III programs. Catcher/infielder Eric Soccio is headed to Juniata, and pitcher/infielder Donny Shimko will play at Westminster.

• Norwin softball player Alexandra Dillner, an outfielder, will play at Saint Vincent.

