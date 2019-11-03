Westmoreland H.S. notebook: Yough softball coaching job reopens

Saturday, November 2, 2019 | 8:49 PM

Yough is looking for a softball coach — again.

Kelsey Kuhns was hired less than a month ago to lead the Cougars, but her stay was brief.

Kuhns resigned to take a full-time teaching position in another district.

Yough athletic director Tom Evans said the job will be reposted.

Kuhns had not even met her players. She said there had been a meeting planned for next month.

“It is a very bittersweet situation,” said Kuhns, 23, a former standout catcher at Southmoreland who also played at Seton Hill and Cal (Pa.). “With the distance between schools, I would not have been able to successfully take on both positions.”

Kuhns was an assistant last season at Mt. Pleasant.

Successful coach Art “Dutch” Harvey resigned at Yough in June after six seasons. He won 90 games and led the Cougars to a PIAA title in 2016.

Reist out, Appleby in at GCC

There has been a change at the top of the Greensburg Central Catholic baseball team.

Dennis Reist resigned as coach of the Centurions after three seasons, and Tom Appleby, Reist’s assistant and the school’s former softball coach, was named his replacement.

Reist left to become the baseball coach at South Allegheny, which is much closer to his home. He went 40-22 in three seasons with a WPIAL runner-up and two PIAA semifinal appearances at GCC.

“Coaching closer to my home will give me opportunities to spend more time with my family,” Reist said. “I know I am leaving the program for the next coach with a great group of young men and a very talented group.”

Appleby, who also has been a GCC baseball assistant, has been around the Centurions baseball and softball programs for 15 years.

“The guys are great and fun to be around,” Appleby said. “I learn something new all the time from them. This should be a fun year.”

Bernick hurt

Norwin junior soccer player Lacey Bernick is questionable for the PIAA playoffs with a foot injury. She has been on the sideline in a walking boot on her right foot in the Knights’ last two WPIAL playoff games, including a 2-0 loss to North Allegheny in the district title game.

Bernick, a Pitt recruit, said her playing status is “still up in the air.”

Mankins to IUP

Greensburg Salem senior Jeff Mankins announced he will continue his golf career at IUP.

Mankins had a strong final high school season. He won the Section 1 title with a 74 at his home course of Hannastown Golf Club, then finished 15th at the semifinal tournament at Willowbrook Golf Club (81) before a tie for 14th in the WPIAL championship with a 77 at Fox Chapel Golf Club.

