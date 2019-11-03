Westmoreland H.S. notebook: Yough softball coaching job reopens
Saturday, November 2, 2019 | 8:49 PM
Yough is looking for a softball coach — again.
Kelsey Kuhns was hired less than a month ago to lead the Cougars, but her stay was brief.
Kuhns resigned to take a full-time teaching position in another district.
Yough athletic director Tom Evans said the job will be reposted.
Kuhns had not even met her players. She said there had been a meeting planned for next month.
“It is a very bittersweet situation,” said Kuhns, 23, a former standout catcher at Southmoreland who also played at Seton Hill and Cal (Pa.). “With the distance between schools, I would not have been able to successfully take on both positions.”
Kuhns was an assistant last season at Mt. Pleasant.
Successful coach Art “Dutch” Harvey resigned at Yough in June after six seasons.
Reist out, Appleby in at GCC
There has been a change at the top of the Greensburg Central Catholic baseball team.
Dennis Reist resigned as coach of the Centurions after three seasons, and Tom Appleby, Reist’s assistant and the school’s former softball coach, was named his replacement.
Reist left to become the baseball coach at South Allegheny, which is much closer to his home. He went 40-22 in three seasons with a WPIAL runner-up and two PIAA semifinal appearances at GCC.
“Coaching closer to my home will give me opportunities to spend more time with my family,” Reist said. “I know I am leaving the program for the next coach with a great group of young men and a very talented group.”
Bernick hurt
Norwin junior soccer player Lacey Bernick is questionable for the PIAA playoffs with a foot injury. She has been on the sideline in a walking boot on her right foot in the Knights’ last two WPIAL playoff games, including a 2-0 loss to North Allegheny in the district title game.
Bernick, a Pitt recruit, said her playing status is “still up in the air.”
