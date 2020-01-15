Westmoreland High School Athletes of the Week: Franklin Regional’s Logan Summerhill, Greensburg Central Catholic’s Gia Scala

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 | 7:00 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Logan Summerhill passes the ball during a five-on-five practice session on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Franklin Regional High School. Submitted Greensburg Central Catholic senior Gia Scala Previous Next

Logan Summerhill

School: Franklin Regional

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Summerhill, who is averaging 19.9 points and 7 rebounds this season, scored 31 points to lead Franklin Regional (5-9, 2-4) to a 70-56 win over Indiana in Section 3-5A on Jan. 7. Summerhill shoots 53 percent from the floor and 82 percent from the free-throw line this season also had 12 points in a 50-38 win over Moon at the TD Sports Winter Jam Fest on Jan. 11 at Montour.

“I thought I did pretty good. I was pretty happy with our wins over Indiana and Moon. It gives us momentum going into the second half of the season,” Summerhill said.

What are your college plans for next year?

I have committed to Edinboro. I hope to sign some time this week. It felt like home to me. Four years is a long time, and it met all the requirements. They were the first ones to recruit me, which meant a lot to me. I had a really close bond with the coaches, as well. I want to major in sports management.

What was the key to snapping the team’s four-game losing streak?

It started in practice with taking it more seriously. We were really buckling down, focusing on what is in front of us and taking it game-by-game.

What’s the key for the team to capture one of the final WPIAL playoff spots?

Offensively, we are fine. But we need to get more disciplined on defense.

What would it mean to you to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs all four years?

That is my goal for the season: to make the playoffs, win a WPIAL title and make a run at states.

What’s your favorite movie of all time and why?

“He Got Game.” It’s about basketball, and it has some real-life stuff in it. It talks about the recruitment process and how they grew up.

Gia Scala

School: Greensburg Central Catholic

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Scala, who is averaging 18.8 points and 5 assists in six games, scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3, 4-0) to a 62-29 win over St. Joseph in Section 3-1A action Jan. 9. Scala scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers, in a 53-18 win over Leechburg in section play Jan. 6.

“We worked together, and my teammates got me open for my shots. I took them when I got open,” Scala said.

What are your college plans for next year?

I wanted to play collegiately. I want to really go to Point Park, but I haven’t gotten the offer yet. I will major in biology or bio chem.

What did you learn from the early-season injury?

It was tough, but I’m glad my injury happened before the season started. It reminded me to leave everything I have on the court and don’t leave anything behind.

What does the team need to do to avoid another early WPIAL playoff exit?

I think we need to come into every game confident. Last year, we were ranked second in the WPIAL, and we let it get to our head. We need to not get too overconfident. We need to treat every opponent the same no matter the ranking.

How has your game improved throughout the years?

I was hurt my freshman and sophomore years at Norwin. I’ve been working on my mental side of the game. Once I got to GCC, I got a full year of high school basketball, and it has helped me improve as a player overall.

If you weren’t playing basketball, which sport would you play and why?

Soccer. I never really got into soccer, but I enjoy going to games. It’s a different style than basketball. It’s physical.

