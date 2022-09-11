Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Olivia Cernuto and Luke Rivardo

Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 7:14 PM

Olivia Cernuto

School: Southmoreland

Sport: Soccer

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Cernuto has been scoring goals at a torrid pace and reached a career milestone in the process.

The standout forward scored her 100th career goal Thursday in the Scotties’ 7-1 victory over Penn Hills. She had four scores in the win, giving her 18 in four games.

Cernuto also had a six-goal game in the season opener against Connellsville (7-1 win), then had four scores in a 6-1 victory against Charleroi.

She followed with four goals in a 5-0 win over Woodland Hills.

Southmoreland (4-0) is ranked No. 2 in WPIAL Class 2A.

Her 100 goals are a school record. Andrea Wisniewski, a 2011 graduate, scored 95 in her career for the Scotties.

A talented three-sport athlete, Cernuto also is a terrific point guard in basketball and a WPIAL champion triple-caliber jumper in track and field.

Consider this: Southmoreland has 96 wins in girls basketball and girls soccer combined since Cernuto has been on campus. That includes a 60-12 mark in basketball. She has been to the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA playoffs in both sports.

Her mother, Amber, is the girls basketball coach at Southmoreland. Her father, Mike, and Amber were three-sport athletes at Southmoreland. Olivia’s brother, Zach, played football and basketball for the Scotties.

What does the 100-goal milestone mean to you and how hard have you worked to get it?

Coming in freshman year I never expected to even be close to that. It was never even a thought of mine to get it, but it’s really an achievement for me and my team because without all of them and all our hard work together, I definitely would not have had a chance to even come close to it.

How has this season gone so far for Southmoreland?

I would say our season is going well. As a team we have really connected well, and I’m excited to see what happens.

Are you playing with less stress now that you have made a college commitment for basketball?

I definitely am less stressed just because I can go through my senior year without that big decision kind of weighing on me.

What set Gannon apart from the other PSAC schools that recruited you?

Everyone at Gannon, the coaches and players, were really welcoming and being around them and getting to know them it all tied the school together and made it feel like home.

How badly do you want 1,000 career points to go with 100 goals?

I definitely want to reach 1,000 career points, not only to go along with 100 goals, which would be amazing, but also to be up there with my mom (on the 1,000-point list).

You’ve had at least four goals in every game. Does scoring goals ever get boring?

I wouldn’t say it’s boring because each one is so different in the play that leads up to it. It’s just different every single time, and it’s never really the same.

Did you have college offers for soccer?

I didn’t have any official offers, but I talked to Slippery Rock and Pitt-Greensburg.

Did you feel the need to play three sports because your parents (Mike and Amber) did when they went to Southmoreland?

I never felt the need to play all three. My parents never made me settle down on one. They really encouraged the different sports. Them encouraging me to do more than one has really set me up with different opportunities, so I wouldn’t change a thing about playing all three.

Do you think you will try two sports in college?

No. I think in college it’ll be easier for me to focus on one sport since I am ultimately there for my academics, and that is a big focus. I just feel two sports would be too much for me.

What was it like seeing your brother, Zach, score two touchdowns last week for Washington & Jefferson?

It was really exciting. It was a good game and our whole family was there to see it. Definitely a memorable time.

Luke Rivardo

School: Mt. Pleasant

Sport: Soccer

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Rivardo scored two goals and had an assist in helping Mt. Pleasant defeat Southmoreland, 6-0.

He also had the winning goal in the Vikings’ 3-2 victory against Brownsville.

Mt. Pleasant is 4-1 overall and 4-0 in WPIAL Class 2A Section 3. The only loss came against Class 3A Ambridge.

“If Luke was a senior, he’d probably be a captain,” Mt. Pleasant coach Floyd Snyder said. “He is definitely a team leader. He leads by example.

“As a player, he’s a pit bull. It’s hard to get the ball from him despite his 5-foot-9 frame. He’s a solid player.”

Snyder said Rivardo has scored in every game except one.

What did it mean to score the winning goal against Brownsville?

It was cool. Brownsville was a decent team.

What are the team goals?

We want to make the WPIAL playoffs and win the section title. This is a big week for us. We play McGuffey and Belle Vernon, the two teams favored to win the section.

What will the key be to pull this off?

We have to talk, stay together and work as a unit.

What happened against Ambridge?

We were missing six starters, but that’s no excuse. We just didn’t play well enough.

What does Robbie Labuda bring to the team?

He adds another scoring option. I’m glad the football coach and our soccer coach worked things out. Jarret Garn is another football player that is playing both sports. Both are strikers. Robbie played Cup before, so he’ll help a lot when he can.

What is your college future?

I haven’t decided just yet. I want to get into running my own business.

You already are working for yourself. What are you selling?

Shoes. I sell Jordans and Yeezy on Instagram (LJS.Kicks).

What music to you like?

I like listening to Rap. It gets me fired up before games.

Who is your favorite soccer player?

Mbappe.

Who is your favorite athlete?

I like Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Do you play any other sport?

I’m a point guard on the basketball team.

What do you think of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds?

It’s cool to have a professional team in Pittsburgh. I used to play for the Riverhounds Cup team.

If you can have lunch with anyone, who would it be?

I’d like to have lunch with Elon Musk. I like what he says.

What is your favorite meal that your mom makes?

I like her mac and cheese. It does matter if it’s homemade or out of the box.

Where do you and your friends go for snacks?

We go to Sheetz, and I get the sampler — mozzarella cheese sticks, tots and Mac and Cheese bites.

Where would your dream vacation be?

I’d like to go to Hawaii. I’ve never been there.

Where is your favorite vacation spot?

I like the Outer Banks. It’s cool there.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

