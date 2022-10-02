Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Week ending Oct. 2, 2022

Saturday, October 1, 2022 | 6:09 PM

Lily Fenton

School: Latrobe

Sport: Volleyball

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Fenton, a standout setter, led unbeaten Latrobe to wins over Armstrong, Indiana and Highlands. She had 42 assists and nine digs in a 3-2 win over Armstrong, added 45 assists and six kills in a 3-2 win over Indiana, and added 17 assists and five kills as the Wildcats defeated Highlands, 3-0.

Fenton also recently topped the 1,000 mark for career assists. She has 1,124.

“Lily is a typical child of the Fenton family: humble, talented, coachable, and the hardest working player a coach could ask for,” Latrobe coach Drew Vosefski said. “She is that rare breed of athlete that knows the game so well, a coach can feel confident in giving her the responsibility of running a team while on the court with very little interjection from the bench. She knows her teammates strengths and weakness, their tendencies, and as a setter, uses her physical and intuitive skills to make them better players.”

Latrobe (11-0) is ranked No. 5 in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Class 3A poll. The Wildcats are in first place in their section and won the Derry and Penn-Trafford tournaments.

You achieved your goal of 1,000 career assists. What was it like to reach the milestone?

It was a huge goal of mine this season, so it was rewarding to achieve it and amazing one of my best friends and another senior, Maya Krehlik, got the kill off the set.

What makes Latrobe such a sound team?

We have a lot of seniors that have incredible chemistry and just a team filled with athletes that can compete.

What was the most challenging match of the season so far?

I’d day either Armstrong or Indiana. Both were away games, so you’re also fighting a home crowd and long bus ride. Both those games we won in five sets.

What is going through your mind before as you’re getting ready to serve?

Just like basketball players have a foul-shot routine, I have a serving routine to get me relaxed and focused, then I just focus on the zone my coach is telling me to serve to.

What was it like to hear your name announced as homecoming queen?

I was very, very surprised, so I was more shocked than anything. It was an incredibly cool experience.

Some time has gone by since you committed to Notre Dame. How do you feel about your decision?

I still feel as confident and happy in my decision as I did the day I made it. Now I am just anxious to take my official and to get there next fall.

Who is or was the best athlete in your family?

This question might make me take some heat this year at Thanksgiving and Christmas. I would say my grandpa who played a year of football at Clemson but came back home for family reasons and finished playing at Saint Vincent. He really knew the importance of work ethic and sportsmanship, which, to me, is what makes the best athletes.

Did you ever play basketball against your brother, Reed? Did he ever play volleyball against you?

Yes, anytime we would play basketball Reed always had to play left-handed. We would play volleyball during covid at the sand court,s and it would be boys against girls: me and Emma against my brothers, Jack and Reed. We would each win a couple. It was pretty even for both sports.

Were you a fan of remote learning during covid-19?

As a teenager, of course I was a fan! I could take notes and tests all in my PJs with my dog in bed with me.

Favorite school subject?

I loved AP chemistry last year, and I love AP physics this year.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I don’t know if it would be considered a talent, maybe more of a hobby, but I’m very crafty. I can sew, crochet and embroider, so I make and sell my own clothes and people love them.

What actress would play you in a movie about Lily Fenton?

Maia Mitchell. I think she looks enough like me, and I watched her on some kids movies growing up.

Favorite band or musical artist of all time?

Since the question is “of all time,” I would have to go with the Goo Goo Dolls, but right now my favorite is Zach Bryan.

What is the Fentons’ go-to restaurant?

Aroma Italiano. One of my dad’s best friends owns it.

Who is the loudest person in the Latrobe student section at football games?

I think that would be one of our den leaders, either Landon Butler or Logan Bradish.

Who is your dream celebrity prom date?

Young Mark Wahlberg. He’s my celebrity crush.

Favorite breakfast cereal?

Cookie Crisp.

What’s more fun, a 3-0 win or a 3-2 win?

Definitely 3-2, eventhough it’s a lot more intense and makes the nights a lot longer. My teammate, Emma Blair, mentioned during warmups for the Franklin Regional game at home we had not gone five sets for a while and how much she loved five-set games. I agreed, but I think we jinxed ourselves because now we have had a lot of five-set games.

Nick Turowski

School: Penn-Trafford

Sport: Golf

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Turowski is the returning WPIAL Class 3A golf champion. He is in second place, two shots behind first-round leader Rocco Salvitti of Central Catholic in the 2022 tournament. The final round is Thursday at Allegheny Country Club. He also represented the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association in the Palmer Cup against the Tri-State Section PGA pros. He also finished second in the Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Junior Championship. And he helped Penn-Trafford win the section title.

What was it like to win the 2021 WPIAL Class 3A title?

It was very good my confidence, and I started to believe in myself. It put my name on the map.

You’re in the running for the 2022 title. What will it take to pull off the win?

I just played Allegheny Country Club on Friday. I love the course, especially the front nine because of my length off the tee. But it will come down to putting and who can putt the best on the greens.

What are your goals this season?

I want to win the PIAA title on the Penn State White Course.

What is your most memorable moment in golf?

It was making a 15-foot putt on the final hole at Manor Valley Golf Course to set the course record of 63.

What was is like to represent the WPGA in the Palmer Cup?

It was a learning experience. It was huge for me. I never realized all the talent that was there. I usually go to tournaments and playing with confidence. I saw there are a lot of talented golfers out there. I didn’t particularly play well, but I learned everyone is good.

Why did you pick West Virginia?

It’s a perfect fit for me. My brother (Alex) is playing at Fairmont State, and I’ll be able to see him more. I also like the Pete Dye Course. It is very difficult, and playing there a lot will help me in the future. I like the WVU program and the coaches. We have a great class coming in, and WVU plays a strong schedule.

What golf course would you love to play that you haven’t?

St. Andrews, the Olde Course.

What is your favorite course in Western Pa.?

I like Hannastown Golf Club. It is one of the toughest and has a lot of good golfers that are members.

What is one of your favorite courses?

I wasn’t a fan of Pinehurst No. 2. I like the Pittsburgh Field Club better.

What is your favorite club in your bag?

My driver is my favorite club. I play a PING G425. It allows me to swing hard.

What golf ball do you play?

I like the Titleist Pro V1. I’m thinking about changing to the Pro V1x because when it is cooler in the fall I’d like to get a higher launch angle.”

Who is your favorite golfer?

Justin Thomas.

If you could pick a partner to participate with, who would it be?

I want to have Mark Goetz as my partner. We have similar games, and we’d have a lot of fun.

What’s your least favorite food?

I don’t like cottage cheese.

What do you think of the new LIV Tour?

I think it’s very interesting what is happening. I don’t think it’s good for the college players to skip the PGA, but on the other hand, I see why they are with the money they are getting. ”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

