Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Week ending Sept. 25, 2022

By:

Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 7:08 PM

Submitted Mt. Pleasant sophomore Rylin Bugosh Norwin’s Owen Christopher is a member of the 2022 soccer team. Norwin’s Owen Christopher is a member of the 2022 soccer team. Previous Next

Rylin Bugosh

School: Mt. Pleasant

Sport: Soccer

Year: Sophomore

Claim to fame: Bugosh had back-to-back hat tricks as the unbeaten Lady Vikings (7-0, 4-0) defeated rivals Yough, 5-0, and Mt. Pleasant, 6-1. The quick-footed forward added an assist in each game for the second-ranked team in WPIAL Class 2A.

She has emerged as one of several scoring threats for a young team that relies on its speed and skill.

Mia Williams of Penn-Trafford tennis, Amarah McCutcheon of Southmoreland volleyball, Lily Fenton of Latrobe volleyball and Milama Yannascoli of Hempfield golf also were considered.

When did you start playing soccer?

I started playing soccer when I was 3.

What club team do you play for?

The Beadling 06 GA (Girls Academy League) team.

Do you like the nickname “OshKosh”?

I’m not sure how I feel about it. No one’s ever called me that before, so it will take some getting used to.

What makes Mt. Pleasant such a dangerous team to play?

I think our ability to move the ball and keep possession, paired with our defensive organization, makes us dangerous.

Why are you scoring so many goals lately?

In the past couple of games, we’ve worked better together as a team in our attacking third, making it easier for all of us to generate scoring chances.

Did you expect all of these freshmen to be so good?

I knew the abilities of the freshmen coming into this season after playing with them in junior high. I was excited to see how they had developed since then and how they could be assets in a higher level high school game.

What did wins over Yough and Southmoreland tell you about your team?

They showed all of us that we could achieve what we’ve been working towards, and that if we keep putting in the hard work, we can get to where we want to go.

What is the best advice coach Rich Garland has given you?

Composure. Control your emotions and how you react to situations you can’t control. It doesn’t just apply on the field, but in life.

Who is your favorite pro athlete?

Either Gabby Thomas or Alex Morgan.

What sport are you secretly good at?

I would probably say skiing.

Do you go to Mt. Pleasant football games? If so, what do you like about watching the Vikings play?

I like going to football games when I can. There’s really nothing specific that I like about watching them play, I just enjoy watching football and cheering on other Vikings.

What is your go-to Starbucks drink?

An Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte, but when that is not in-season, I get an Iced White Mocha Latte.

Do you have any pets?

I have one dog, a labradoodle named Sawyer.

Who is your dream celebrity prom date?

Ross Lynch.

Favorite band or singer?

Morgan Wallen.

Favorite movie?

The original Top Gun.

Who is the best soccer player you have played against?

Tessa Dellarose is definitely the best soccer player that I have played against.

What do you like most about the Mt. Pleasant girls soccer Twitter feed?

All the GIFs posted with the (goal) announcements.

…

Owen Christopher

School: Norwin

Sport: Soccer

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: During his first game back after returning from an ankle injury Christopher scored a goal with 25 seconds left to stun No. 4 Upper St. Clair, 1-0.

Norwin coach Scott Schuchert said Christopher is disciplined and is a well-rounded athlete.

“It sets him apart from others, the way he handles things on the field and in the classroom,” Schuchert said. “His ability to lead the team as a junior captain is special.

“He controls the game with defense, and when he wins the ball, he is a pivotal player on starting the offense. He can control the match. He lets the game come to him.”

Christopher plays center midfield for the Knights.

Despite missing a couple games because of injury, he has five goals and six assists.

Norwin, after starting 1-4, has won five consecutive games.

“His game-winning goal against Upper St. Clair, he took over,” Schuchert said. “He went end-to-end to score the goal.”

Talk about the winning goal against Upper St. Clair.

It was a crazy second half. We got dominated most of the game. My teammate got fouled late, and we started the run. I noticed one guy was defending me, and I knew I was faster. Jackson Sirianni had the ball, and I ran for a spot in the box. He gave me a great pass, and I was able to bounce the ball over the goalie. It was great feeling.

Talk about bouncing back from a slow start?

We weren’t ready for the change in the section and quality of teams we were facing. We weren’t ready for the change of speed and talent. The team expected to make another long playoff run, so we had to adjust.

We lost a double-overtime decision to Allderdice, and that stunned us. We’ve picked up things, and we’re looking good. We were overlooking teams to a certain extent because we were young only having a few seniors. The underclassmen have stepped up.

While you were out, your teammates picked you up. How special was that?

I suffered a minor super-low-grade ankle sprain. I got hurt late against Baldwin and sat against Mt. Lebanon. We won both games. I was super proud of my teammates. The boys realized everyone had to step up. They worked hard, and everyone came out.

Is making a long playoff run the goal?

The goal is to prove everyone in the section wrong and that we can win the section and make it to Highmark Stadium (WPIAL championship). It’s a neat place, not the biggest place, but a real nice stadium.

What makes Norwin so strong year-in, year-out?

We’re very strong because there is so much time and effort in youth soccer. We had to make cuts this season. The passion the kids have and what the adults do, make us great.

Do you a favorite player?

My favorite player is Carles Puyol of Barcelona. He’s the greatest defender of all time because of his heart, determination and grit. He doesn’t let anyone beat him.

Do you have a favorite team?

I like Manchester City. They are such a fun team to watch. They are a finesse team. I started supporting them when I was young.

If you could have lunch with anyone in the world, who would it be?

I’d like to have lunch with my grandfather (Bill Thompson) who passed. I miss him a lot. I was fairly young when he passed. I didn’t get the time to spend with him that I wanted.

Do you have a memorable moment in soccer?

It was my first game during my freshman year. We played Central Catholic, and I recorded my first career assist.

Do you have a favorite pregame meal?

I don’t like eating big before a game. I eat carbs, a banana and I drink pickle juice. There is a lot of sodium and electrolytes in pickle juice.

When did you start playing soccer?

I started playing soccer at the age of 4 of 5. My parents forced me. I really did not want to play, and they made me play. I’m thankful that they did. I want to play soccer in the future.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Mt. Pleasant, Norwin