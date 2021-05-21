Westmoreland high school baseball playoff capsules for May 22, 2021

Friday, May 21, 2021 | 7:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Jack Whalen drives in the Knights’ first run with a single against Hempfield on May 5.

Class 6A

Saturday

2-Norwin (13-3) vs. 7-Seneca Valley (11-8-1)

Noon at West Mifflin

Coaches: Mike Liebdzinski, Norwin; Eric Semega, Seneca Valley

Winner plays: Winner of 3-Hempfield (13-7)/6-Central Catholic (10-8) 4 p.m. Monday at Fox Chapel in the semifinals

Players to watch: Jake Bazala, Sr., P, Norwin; Carter Beneigh, Sr., C/P, Seneca Valley

Extra bases: Norwin was a preseason No. 1-ranked team. The Knights finished co-champions of Section 2-6A with Hempfield. They have several players headed to play baseball in college including Nick Fleming (Mount St. Mary’s), Eric Chorba (Longwood), Alex Gabauer (Penn), Jake Bazala (Mercyhurst) and Jayden Walker (Mercyhurst). Seneca Valley began the season ranked No. 5. They leaned on pitcher/catcher Carter Beneigh, catcher Clayton Blucher and Ethan Adkins. They finished fourth in Section 1-6A. They lost six of their final eight games.

3-Hempfield (13-7) vs. 6-Central Catholic (10-8)

2:30 p.m. at West Mifflin

Coaches: Tim Buzzard, Hempfield; Patrick Walsh, Central Catholic

Winner plays: Winner of 2-Norwin (13-3)/7-Seneca Valley (11-8-1) 4 p.m. Monday at Fox Chapel in the semifinals

Players to watch: Christian Zilli, Sr., P, Hempfield; Joe Pileski, Sr., C, Central Catholic

Extra bases: Despite a few key injuries, Hempfield was able to finish as Section 2-6A co-champions with Norwin. The Spartans are led by pitcher Phil Fox, third baseman Christian Zilli and outfielder Brandon Coughlin. First baseman Michael Hosni has returned from an injury. Central Catholic was ranked No. 4 in the preseason. The Vikings have Division I recruits on their roster led by catcher Jack Pawlowicz (St. Bonaventure). They finished third in Section 1-6A after sweeping Allderdice and Seneca Valley late in the season.

Class 3A

Saturday

4-McGuffey (13-4) vs. 5-Derry (12-4)

5 p.m. at West Mifflin

Coaches: George Linck, McGuffey; John Flickinger, Derry

Winner plays: Winner of 1-Hopewell (14-5)/8-Deer Lakes (10-6) 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at West Mifflin in the semifinals

Players to watch: Jake Orr, Sr., P, McGuffey; Ryan Bushey, Sr., SS, Derry

Extra bases: Derry won its first WPIAL playoff game since it defeated Burrell, 5-0, in 2004 when the Trojans battered No. 12 New Brighton, 10-0, on Thursday behind the three-hit shutout of Paul Koontz (4-0). Josh Ulery, Sam Jones and Matt McDowell each drove in two runs. Ryan Bushey had two hits, including a triple, and scored two runs. Ulery doubled and Jones homered for the Trojans. Derry has won 12 of its past 14 games after starting the season 0-2. No. 4 McGuffey blanked No. 13 South Allegheny behind a four-hit shutout by Jake Orr, a Seton Hill commit. He had a two-homer game against Southmoreland. Luke Wagner tripled and drove in a run while Kyle Brookman, Logan Seibert and Austin Beattie had RBIs. McGuffey was Section 4-3A champ.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Central Catholic, Derry Area, Hempfield, McGuffey, Norwin, Seneca Valley