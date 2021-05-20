Westmoreland high school baseball playoff capsules: Friday, May 21, 2021

Thursday, May 20, 2021 | 8:39 PM

Class 5A

Friday

No.1 Franklin Regional (16-1) vs. 8-Mars (13-6)

7 p.m. at North Allegheny

Coaches: Bob Saddler, Franklin Regional; Jason Thompson Mars

Winner plays: Winner of 13-Peters Township (9-10)/12-Latrobe (12-8) Monday at a site and time to be determined in the semifinals

Players to watch: Louis Kegerreis, Sr., INF, Franklin Regional; J.J. Wetherholt, Sr., SS, Mars

Extra bases: Franklin Regional rallied in the middle innings to defeat Thomas Jefferson, 14-3, in a first-round game on Tuesday. Anthony Alesi hit a two-run home run and Kegerreis went 5 for 5 with a triple, home run and 4 RBIs. Mars used a walk-ff hit by Wetherholt in the seventh inning to defeat Gateway, 4-3.

13-Peters Township (9-10) vs. Latrobe (12-8)

11 a.m. at West Mifflin

Coaches: Rocky Blassio, Peters Township; Matt Basciano, Latrobe

Winner plays: Winner of 1-Franklin Regional (16-1)/8-Mars (13-6) Monday (time, site TBD) in semifinals

Players to watch: Jack Natili, So., C/P, Peters Township; Tucker Knupp, Sr., INF, Latrobe

Extra bases: Peters Township stunned South Fayette, 6-4, in the first round. Natili hit a two-run homer, and Mac Ciocco went 4 for 4. Latrobe jumped on No. 5 Plum early, grabbing a 7-0 lead, and held on for an 8-7 victory. Vinny Amatucci had three hits, including a double, for the Wildcats. Knupp had three hits, and Chase Sickenberger hit two doubles.

3-West Allegheny (16-3) vs. 6-Penn-Trafford (13-6)

4:30 p.m. at West Mifflin

Coaches: Bryan Cornell, West Allegheny; Dan Miller, Penn-Trafford

Winner plays: Winner of 2-Bethel Park (16-3)/7-Shaler (14-5) Monday (time, site TBD) in quarterfinals

Players to watch: Adam Crawford, Jr., SS/P, West Allegheny; Joe MacIntosh, Jr., P, Penn-Trafford

Extra bases: Crawford had four hits to help West Allegheny to a 14-1 victory against Hampton. Devin Zirwas was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs for the Indians. Cole Egan tossed a no-hitter this season. Joe MacIntosh tossed a five-hit shutout to defeat Connellsville, 2-0. The Warriors were WPIAL Class 6A runner-up in 2019.

