Westmoreland high school football notebook: Southmoreland opens it up

Saturday, September 18, 2021 | 5:41 PM

Kelly Vernon | Daily Courier Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern ran for 107 yards Friday against South Allegheny.

Southmoreland is developing a reputation for having an exciting offense.

The Scotties were at it again Friday night as they improved to 3-1 with a 33-19 win over South Allegheny in the Class 3A Interstate Conference opener.

They are averaging 38.3 points across their three wins, using a spread offense that has trick plays, speed and athleticism in its holster.

But while they have scored on long touchdown passes, option throws and reverse passes, they showed they also can possess the ball Friday. They had the football for nearly 12 minutes in the fourth quarter to drain the clock.

“We got the running game going, and Noah Phillips really stepped up in that fourth quarter and started taking control,” Scotties coach Dave Keefer said. “The line started controlling, and we ran that clock out.”

Balance and ball control could be what keeps the Scotties in the conference race — and in the hunt for a playoff spot.

“It was a big win,” Keefer said. “First section win. This is why coaching high school football is so much fun.”

Dual-threat quarterback Anthony Govern ran for 107 yards on 18 carries and passed for 160 yards. Isaac Trout continues to impress, pulling in five receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Southmoreland will travel to Mt. Pleasant (2-2, 0-0) next week. Or, as the Scotties call their next opponent, Norvelt.

Sounding the Horn

All was right with the world again Friday night at Jeannette’s McKee Stadium as the Jayhawks (1-3, 1-0) won for the first time this season, 28-6, over Riverview in the Class A Eastern Conference opener.

Senior Tyler Horn had a lot to do with the victory. In his first start at quarterback, Horn threw for two touchdowns, ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and returned an interception 56 yards for another score.

Jeannette looked sharp at times, with its host of new faces, band members-turned-linemen and short bench. But Horn stood out.

“He played tremendous,” Jeannette coach Roy Hall said. “Tyler is like a coach on the field. Very intelligent, very smart. He does whatever coaches ask him to do and more. I don’t think he came off the field at all.”

Greyhounds roll

There were some people who didn’t think Monessen, with its small roster and lack of depth, would score 50 points all season, let alone in one game.

But the Greyhounds are all for proving critics wrong, apparently, as they cruised by Bentworth, 50-7, for their second straight win.

Monessen scored 33 total points in seven games last year and had to forfeit its final three games.

Lorenzo Gardner is looking good under center for the Greyhounds. He completed 8 of 15 passes for 230 yards Friday.

Anthony Crews ran for 104 yards, and Omarion Rainey had three catches for 125 yards in the win.

LV wins again

Ligonier Valley just keeps setting them up and knocking them down. The Rams (4-0) appear ready to shed their WPIAL newcomer tag, having rejoined the league last year after 50 years away.

With one more nonconference game next week against Carrick before they finally open Allegheny Conference play, the Rams are emerging as a conference title contender in Class 2A.

The Rams jumped out to a 20-6 lead Friday night and never looked back. Miles Higgins and Nick Beitel had touchdown runs.

The Rams are averaging 33.5 points and allowing 8.5.

TJ-BVA up next

The big game in Week 4 will be No. 1 Thomas Jefferson at No. 2 Belle Vernon in Class 4A. The rivals both are 3-0, 1-0 in the Big Eight Conference.

Devon Whitlock and Quinton Martin shined again Friday for Belle Vernon in a 49-3 win at West Mifflin. Whitlock was 11 of 14 for 177 yards and two TDs, and Martin ran for 160 yards and three scores.

Thomas Jefferson toppled Trinity, 49-7, as Connor Murga ran for 209 yards and three TDs on only 12 carries.

Belle Vernon has only allowed 24 points and Thomas Jefferson, 23.

Warriors fall at home

Something rare happened to Penn-Trafford Friday night: The Warriors lost a home game. The 28-14 setback against Peters Township ended a 23-game home win streak and was their first loss at Warrior Stadium since Oct. 7, 2016 (21-16 vs. Franklin Regional).

Scouting night

When Greensburg Central Catholic found out Friday morning it didn’t have a game Friday night after Imani Christian called to cancel, Centurions coach Marko Thomas and his staff hit the road to scout.

They went to watch Bishop Canevin play at Springdale in another Eastern Conference matchup.

Thomas was disappointed his team could not play. GCC (3-1, 1-0) scoured the map looking for a replacement game for Saturday afternoon but to no avail.

“We had a lot to work on,” Thomas said. “I feel bad because it takes away a game from our seniors.”

Bishop Canevin won 13-10 to move to 4-0, 1-0.

Golden Lions balanced

Greensburg Salem showed this week it isn’t just a passing team with quarterback Hayden Teska and wideout Cody Rubrecht. Running back Rashad Canady ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in a win at Knoch. Teska remained effective, hitting on 10 of 19 throws for 173 yards and two scores.

Jayden Stevens caught touchdown receptions of 64 and 8 yards.

Saturday games

Two local teams will play Saturday next week, changing the normal schedule.

In Class 5A nonconference action, Penn-Trafford will play at 1:30 p.m. at Shaler, a school that traditionally plays its homecoming games Saturday afternoons.

Greensburg Central Catholic, meantime, will travel to Bishop Canevin for a 7 p.m. kickoff in a game for first place in the Class A Eastern Conference.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

Tags: Belle Vernon, Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem, Jeannette, Ligonier Valley, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland