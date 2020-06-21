Westmoreland high school notebook: 2022 recruiting resumes

Sunday, June 21, 2020 | 3:20 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco (left) is expected to be one of the region’s top recruits the next two seasons.

With excessive early commitments in Division I women’s soccer sweeping the country in recent years, the NCAA opted to make a rule change in 2019.

Players regularly were committing as freshmen and sophomores. So rising juniors — girls or boys — were not allowed to have contact with Division I coaches until June 15 of this year.

With that date passed, recruiting can resume for the Class of 2022.

That means Franklin Regional star forward Anthony DiFalco, who is expected to be one of the WPIAL’s top recruits over the next two seasons, is on the market.

While many ‘22 players already have committed — mostly on the girls side — DiFalco has yet to pull in an offer.

DiFalco, who plays Cup soccer for Beadling, had his spring season cut short by the coronavirus scare. That also put a dent in recruiting, whereas top players normally could be seen by college coaches on the Cup circuit.

“It was disappointing,” DiFalco said. “We could not finish playing our games around the country. However, I was contacted by a few coaches (last Monday) who had seen me play in past events the previous season as well as our games in December in Florida.”

DiFalco, an All-American and All-State player last season, said he might have a more difficult challenge on the recruiting front if he were a rising senior.

“We have our spring 2021 league games and showcases scheduled so hopefully we will be able to play them,” he said. In-person recruiting will not be allowed by the NCAA until July 31, a change brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

Colleges, though, can contact prospects, offer scholarships or talk to them virtually online.

GCC workouts

Greensburg Central Catholic, with approval from the Diocese of Greensburg, is set to begin its summer football workouts this week.

Schools must follow health and safety guidelines put in place by their districts or administration.

Coaches plan to wear masks during the workouts, and players’ temperatures will be monitored.

“It’s a little easier for us to adapt because of our lower numbers compared to a much bigger school,” GCC coach Bret Colbert said. “We still plan on breaking up into two to four groups to try to keep as much distance as possible. Obviously, we’re telling everyone don’t come if you don’t feel good. Everything else will be as normal as possible.

“I’m hopeful we’ll be playing this year, and we’ll be preparing as such. If anything changes, we’ll adjust accordingly.”

MP basketball coach

Mt. Pleasant recommended a candidate for its boys basketball coaching vacancy, and a vote will happen at the next school board meeting, which is expected to be in June but has not been scheduled.

Recruiting

Jeannette football players Kaelan Piscar and Roberto Smith received offers to play at Division II Lake Erie.

Both are incoming seniors.

Piscar is a wide receiver and middle linebacker, and Smith, a transfer from Greensburg Salem, plays quarterback and safety.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

