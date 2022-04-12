Westmoreland high school notebook: Athletic directors need replaced

Monday, April 11, 2022 | 8:06 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Former Mt. Pleasant athletic director and coach Allan Bilinsky has been helping fulfill AD duties along with principal Bob Gumbita.

A pair of Westmoreland schools are working to replace athletic directors.

Mt. Pleasant isn’t actively searching for a replacement for Chris Brunson, who resigned in January, but has a dual arrangement working in lieu of an immediate substitute for Brunson.

Former AD Allan Bilinsky and principal Bob Gumbita are handling the department duties with the caveat they have assistance at events.

The pair will share duties through the end of the school year.

“They work incredibly well together and have a great system of handling the athletic duties as a team,” Mt. Pleasant Superintendent Tim Gabauer said. “They have both been highly involved in athletics throughout their lifetimes as high-level athletes, coaches and parents of highly successful athletes.”

Gabauer said if the arrangement does not work out for whatever reason, the district could return to a “more traditional model” for the position.

“The two of them have formed a tremendous friendship and working relationship and feed extremely well off of one another to accomplish their tasks,” Gabauer said. “We are blessed to have them not only filling in currently but wanting to continue making that part of their roles moving forward.”

Yough, meanwhile, is searching for a replacement for Scott Morrison, who resigned as AD in February. The district will accept applications until Monday before the screening and interview process begins.

Principal Brian Sutherland said the plan is to hire “ASAP.”

Brunson and Morrison left for similar reasons, the most pressing being the positions are part time. They both said the time they put in did not coincide with the pay.

Fleming to SVC

Norwin senior guard Michael Fleming will play his college basketball at Saint Vincent.

Fleming, known as “Waldo” around family and friends, was the second-leading scorer this season for Norwin at 15.1 points a game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

He was one of the team’s top 3-point threats.

More recruiting

Tyler Shafer, a senior at Greensburg Central Catholic, will continue his football career at Division III Geneva.

Shafer, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound lineman, will pursue engineering.

He also played basketball and competes in track and field at GCC.

• Southmoreland senior Julia Kramer will run track and cross country at Cal (Pa.).

• Penn-Trafford football player Conlan Greene, a junior tight end and defensive end, received a Division II scholarship offer from Fairmont State. Greene (6-4, 250) helped the Warriors win WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A championships in the fall.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

