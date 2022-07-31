Westmoreland high school notebook: Basketball standout Rocco continues to get offers

Saturday, July 30, 2022

North Catholic's Alayna Rocco shoots a three-pointer against Laurel during a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Cranberry.

Alayna Rocco is on the path to Division I college basketball. But where will she play?

She has plenty of choices on a growing list of schools.

The junior guard at North Catholic, who lives in Trafford, is having another big summer with the Western PA Bruins AAU club, and college coaches are pursuing her talents heavily.

The 5-foot-10 combo guard just added scholarship offers from George Washington, BYU and Georgetown to her budding list that also includes Davidson, Navy, Bucknell, Kent State, DePaul, Harvard, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Toledo, and Akron.

Rocco averaged a team-leading 17.9 points and grabbed 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 steals to help lead North Catholic (22-6) to the WPIAL Class 3A championship last season. She also received an invite to the Under Armour Future 60 event in June at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Her father, Jim, used to be the boys basketball coach at Penn-Trafford. He now holds the same position at North Catholic.

Her brother, Zach, was a standout at Penn-Trafford before enrolling at Army.

…

County schedule

With the annual 7-on-7 football championship in the books, the Westmoreland County Coaches Association schedule will pick up again Sept. 2 with the boys golf championships at Latrobe Elks.

The girls golf tournament is Sept. 9 at Champion Lakes.

Oct. 12 will be the cross country championships at Westmoreland County Community College, and a boys basketball shootout is set for Dec. 10 at Hempfield and Jeannette.

…

Jeannette Hall of Fame

Jeannette is selling tickets to its Jayhawk Athletics Hall of Fame dinner set for 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon. Cost is $50.

The new inductees will be honored the night before during the Frazier-Jeannette football game.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://jeannette-educational-foundation.square.site/product/hall-of-fame-2022-general-admission/3

…

Fall back

Fall sports practices are fast approaching as the summer chases down fall.

Golf teams can begin tryouts Aug. 8 and begin matches Aug. 11.

The remainder of fall sports — football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, girls volleyball, girls tennis, and field hockey — will start practicing Aug. 15.

Those sports will begin official play Aug. 26.

Football heat week starts Aug. 8 as a prelude to camp.

Tennis starts playing Aug. 22.

…

Net gains

The outdoor girls volleyball game last year between Kiski Area and Norwin was a success, so organizers are doing it again. The Second annual Pack the Park Volleyball Classic will be 5 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Ellen Toy Grass Court at Kennedy Park in Vandergrift.

Admission is free, but seating is limited. Fans are advised to bring their own chair.

…

Recruiting

Waynesburg football is making its rounds in Westmoreland County as it tries to nail down its 2023 recruiting class.

The Division III Yellow Jackets have offered roster spots to Hempfield’s Ethan Shaw (OT/DE), Gino Caesar (RB/LB) and Tyson Gregory (WR/DB) and Norwin’s Christian Beck (RB/LB).

• Latrobe basketball standout Emma Blair received another PSAC scholarship offer from Shippensburg. She has a mix of Division I and II offers.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .