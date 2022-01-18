Westmoreland high school notebook: Brunson done as Mt. Pleasant AD

Monday, January 17, 2022 | 7:06 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Chris Brunson will continue to coach softball but resigned as the Mt. Pleasant athletic director.

Chris Brunson is stepping down as athletic director at Mt. Pleasant, a position he held since 2019.

He said Monday would be his last day on the job.

Brunson will remain the school’s softball coach after guiding the Vikings to WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championships last season. He has been the coach for three years.

Brunson, a Hempfield graduate, is a Subway Restaurant franchisee for 10 stores in Westmoreland County. While he tried, he could not find a workable balance between his schedule, the long hours and the compensation.

“The responsibilities became too much as a part-time job,” he said. “I will miss the kids. I love seeing the kids succeed.”

Twice as nice

Belle Vernon has one of the best boys basketball teams in the state in Class 4A. The Leopards (11-0) are one of six undefeated boys teams remaining in the WPIAL this season, a list that also includes No. 1 Quaker Valley (9-0).

The team is ranked No. 2 in 4A by TribLive HSSN, but it is not alone. The Belle Vernon girls (10-2), winners of five straight games, also have surged into the No. 2 spot in girls Class 4A behind Blackhawk (11-0).

Pole position

Hempfield’s Liz Tapper was a double winner at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor meet over the weekend at Edinboro, winning the pole vault in 10 feet and narrowly edging teammate Grace Iwig in the shot put.

Other winners for the Spartans included Caleb Prola (400 meters, 52.49 seconds), Noah Ser (high jump, 6-foot), Peyton Murray (shot put, 51-4) and the boys 3,200-meter relay (8:47.03).

It was the first meet at Edinboro’s domed Mike S. Zafirovski Sports and Recreation Center in two years for Hempfield.

Fiedor resting

Hempfield senior basketball player Joe Fiedor is sitting out after tweaking his knee during Friday night’s home game against Penn-Trafford.

He did not play Saturday against North Hills.

Fiedor stopped and held the knee early in the first quarter and could not run comfortably after testing it. He missed most of the game.

A starting guard and a Seton Hill baseball commit, Fiedor said this weekend that trainers do not believe the injury is serious, and the inflamed knee needs time to heal.

“We are not sure on how much time,” Fiedor said. “We are just going to be taking it day by day to see how it feels.

“We do not see a reason for any testing at this point. It caught me off guard when it happened.”

County sked

Two Westmoreland County Coaches Association events are just around the corner.

The county bowling championships will be Jan. 24 at Lincoln Lanes in Latrobe.

Four days later, Jan. 28, the two-day WCCA girls and boys swimming and diving championships will get underway at Derry High School.

PSAC offer for Weightman

Belle Vernon senior football standout Cole Weightman, who played tight end, defensive end and linebacker for the WPIAL Class 4A runner-up Leopards, pulled in a scholarship offer from IUP.

Weightman led Belle Vernon with 76 tackles, 17 for loss, and seven sacks.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

