Westmoreland high school notebook: Flamingos ‘flock’ to area for Belle Vernon fundraiser
By:
Sunday, October 3, 2021 | 3:56 PM
Plastic pink flamingos have been showing up in yards around Belle Vernon, but for good reason.
The Belle Vernon girls soccer team isn’t out to prank anyone. It’s quite the opposite, in fact.
It is all part of a fundraiser that is back for a second straight year.
Money raised goes to the Mon Valley Hospital Cancer Center. The pink flamingos represent October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
There are two teams, with an upperclass player as a driver for each. The teams travel around and place pre-decorated flamingos in random yards.
Each plastic bird comes with a letter with instructions on how to on how to get it removed, “You’ve Been Flocked” the catchphrase to label the concept.
The idea is for those “flocked” to make a donation of $10 or more before they choose where the next bird will be posted.
“The faster the teams move the birds, the more money we make for MVH,” Leopards coach Tracy Lovett said. “We keep track of what bird has the most moves and things like that, too. It’s fun, plus it is done by the players and not just parents.”
Golf finals
Seven Westmoreland players will compete in the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship Tuesday at Nemacolin Country Club in Beallsville: Patrick Bush and Tyler Mocello of Belle Vernon; Nolan Shilling, Zach Abdallah and Jeff Anderchak of Franklin Regional; and Nick Turowski and Chase Crissman of Penn-Trafford.
The girls Class 3A and 2A finals will be Thursday at Hannasown Golf Club in Greensburg.
Local players in the 3A field are Belle Vernon’s Adreana Scaramucci, Caroline Tragesser and Anna Qin of Franklin Regional, and Raina Jones of Hempfield. Local 2A qualifiers are Meghan Zambruno, Ella Zambruno, Izzy Aigner and Liv Kana of Greensburg Central Catholic.
Wildcats on a roll
Like its girls basketball team, Latrobe has size and skill around the net in girls volleyball, too.
Senior 6-foot-2 middle hitter Anna Rafferty and 6-1 junior Emma Blair, a dynamic duo in basketball have powered the Wildcats to five straight wins and a record of 8-2 (5-2 section).
Sophomore Elle Snyder, another talented basketball player, also is a key contributor at outside hitter. Junior setter Lilly Fenton gets the attack started. She recently was named the Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association Class AAAA Player of the Week.
Latrobe is ranked No. 10 in Class AAAA.
Recruiting
Speaking of Latrobe basketball, junior forward Camille Dominick, a 6-foot forward, has an offer to play at Division III Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Belle Vernon, Franklin Regional, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford
More High School Soccer Girls• Trib HSSN WPIAL soccer rankings: Week of Oct. 4, 2021
• North Allegheny girls soccer gets defensive in WPIAL title defense
• Hampton girls soccer shakes off slow start
• Shady Side Academy girls soccer carries momentum into season’s 2nd half
• High school roundup for Sept. 29, 2021: West Allegheny boys soccer stays unbeaten