Westmoreland high school notebook: GCC soccer coaches step down
By:
Sunday, February 19, 2023 | 4:48 PM
Greensburg Central Catholic is looking for head coaches for boys and girls soccer after the coaches from both programs resigned.
Rob Fabean, who led the boys team after two seasons, stepped down and was hired last week to coach the Ringgold boys on a three-year contract.
Kara Batey resigned after one season with the girls. She is going back to Penn-Trafford to serve as an assistant to Jimmy Mastroianni.
Fabean was 31-8 with back-to-back playoff trips. GCC made the WPIAL Class A final, and the second round of the PIAA playoffs, in his first season. The top-seeded Centurions were upset by Charleroi last year.
Fabean cuts ties with a school he has been around since his daughter, Malea, was a GCC standout from 2010-14.
He was an assistant during that time, and served as an assistant with the boys for two years before he took the head-coaching reins.
“I was fortunate to coach a lot of great players and win a lot of games and championships,” Fabean said. “However, the memories from those teams and all of the players, especially the ones my daughter and son played on, will remain with me forever.
“It was always a unique feeling before each season knowing that you were the team everyone was trying to knock off, but we always accepted the challenge and put in the work to make sure we earned that respect. I’ll miss the family-oriented, close-knit teams at GCC, but it’s time for a new venture and challenge.”
Batey, a Norwin alum, was an assistant at Penn-Trafford from 2019-21.
GCC went 15-5 last fall and reached the WPIAL and PIAA Class A semifinals.
“After coaching on my own this past season, I learned and grew a lot and wanted to be a part of a school and program that shared the same passion and respect for the game,” Batey said. “Jimmy and I work exceptionally well together, and have the same goals.
“I wish GCC all the best and thank them for the opportunity.”
Gardner points
Junior Lorenzo Gardner on Friday night became the first Monessen boys basketball player to score 1,000 career points since Jaden Altomore did it in 2016-17.
Justice Rice also reached 1,000 that season for the Greyhounds.
Hockey playoffs
The PIHL playoffs are approaching, and several county teams have secured spots in the postseason tournaments.
Latrobe, Penn-Trafford, Franklin Regional and Hempfield are in the Class 3A field of eight teams.
In Class A, Greensburg Salem and Norwin are headed to the playoffs. Norwin is the defending Class A champion.
Burrell has clinched a spot in Division II.
Recruiting
Norwin football standout Jackson Pons, a junior wide receiver and defensive back, added a third Ivy League opportunity with an offer from Dartmouth.
Columbia and Penn also like Pons.
• Broderick Schreyer, a senior who played quarterback, linebacker and defensive back for Ligonier Valley, announced he will play collegiately at Grove City.
• Greensburg Salem senior Brianna Campagna will continue her lacrosse career at La Roche.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Monessen, Norwin, Penn-Trafford
More High School Soccer Boys• Longtime Thomas Jefferson soccer coach earns postseason honors
• Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy soccer standouts pick up postseason honors
• 2022 WPIAL boys soccer all-section teams
• Rosters set for Saturday’s WPSCA boys all-star soccer games
• PIAA concerned with rising ejection rates among boys soccer players, coaches