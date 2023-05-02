Westmoreland high school notebook: GCC’s Gribble lands Navy offer

Monday, May 1, 2023

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Erica Gribble averaged 16.9 points as a freshman.

Three NCAA Division I college offers and only one year of high school basketball.

So goes life for Erica Gribble, the standout freshman at Greensburg Central Catholic who added a third offer over the weekend in the United States Naval Academy.

The backcourt standout’s previous offers, which came before she started varsity ball, are from Buffalo and St. Joseph’s.

Gribble last season led GCC in scoring at 16.9 points per game, forming a strong tandem with junior Mya Morgan (16.8 ppg) as GCC went 24-6 and made the PIAA semifinals and WPIAL quarterfinals.

Gribble also provided 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 steals, showing the progression of her all-around game.

She is playing AAU this year for the Comets out of Philadelphia.

Top marks

Hempfield senior Liz Tapper and junior Peyton Murray have the top discus throws in the state, according to PA MileSplit.

Both won titles in the event Friday at the 100th Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championships at Latrobe.

Tapper’s top mark is 157 feet, 6 inches, and Murray’s top toss is 173-10.

Both Tapper, a Michigan commit, and Murray, who has Division I college interest, also won shot put titles at the WCCA meet and were named field MVPs.

Playoff teams

Two teams from Westmoreland County have secured WPIAL playoffs spots in boys volleyball. Penn-Trafford clinched out of Section 3-3A, and Latrobe is postseason-bound out of Section 2-2A.

Penn-Trafford girls lacrosse also secured a playoff spot in Section 1-2A.

In baseball, local playoff clinchers include Latrobe and Kiski Area (4A), Yough and Greensburg Salem (3A) and Greensburg Central Catholic (2A).

Local softball qualifiers so far are: Norwin and Hempfield in 6A; Franklin Regional, Latrobe and Penn-Trafford in 5A; Belle Vernon in 4A; Burrell, Southmoreland, Yough, Mt. Pleasant and Ligonier Valley in 2A; and Greensburg Central Catholic in 2A.

Player of the week

Latrobe sophomore Eric Bisignani was named a Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A player of the week.

The setter has helped the Wildcats to a No. 1 ranking in the classification.

Tags: Belle Vernon, Greensburg C.C., Hempfield, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland