Westmoreland high school notebook: Hempfield senior signs with Duquesne
Saturday, February 19, 2022 | 6:03 PM
A torn ACL and the accompanying surgery cost Capri DeCaro her senior basketball season, but the injury did not ward off college suitors looking to recruit the Hempfield senior for track and field.
A talented jumper, DeCaro signed last week to join the women’s program at Duquesne.
A WPIAL and PIAA qualifier last season, DeCaro was second in the WPIAL Class 3A triple jump (37 feet, 3 inches), and placed fifth in the long jump (17-1/2).
At the state meet, she took sixth in the triple jump (37-4 1/2).
She won the triple jump at the 2021 Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet.
“There was just something about the city that I loved, and that it wasn’t too far away, but far enough to be away from home,” she said. “Last track season, I did not expect to do so well. But as I progressed and my coach (Nick Keefer) started talking about schools, it got me very interested. I really thought about it and realized how amazing it would be if I could go D-1.”
Reason to cheer
It will be a fun role-reversal for a good cause.
Mt. Pleasant and Southmoreland will have their “Swishes for Wishes” fundraiser March 25 at Southmoreland to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The schools’ cheerleaders will play basketball against each other, and the male athletes will be cheerleaders for their counterparts.
There will be a junior high game at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity main event at 7:30.
Additional fundraising efforts include a Chinese auction and raffle items.
Fetter in the finals
Latrobe senior Bobby Fetter, the quarterback of the football team last season, is a finalist for the Pittsburgh Community Service Award through the Challenge Program.
Fetter and teammate Tyler Lynch developed “Cats’ Pride,” a program where they took in donated sports equipment for young athletes to refurbish and use.
They received a $1,500 grant from a local donor, and another $1,000 from Dick’s Sporting Goods and opted to put on an essay contest for Latrobe elementary students. The winners got to shop for fresh gear at Dick’s.
As for the community service award, candidates earn likes on Facebook and Instagram for their handiwork. The top vote-getter wins.
Voting ends Monday.
