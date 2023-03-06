Westmoreland high school notebook: Hockey teams ready for next round

By:

Sunday, March 5, 2023 | 6:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Jason Markowsky celebrates his goal with Jacob Hannah earlier this season.

The high school hockey playoffs continue this week for eight Westmoreland County teams.

In PIHL Class 2A, No. 8 seed Hempfield (7-11) travels to Kittanning to play No. 1 Armstrong (17-3) in the quarterfinals.

No. 4 seed Penn-Trafford (13-7), meantime, hosts No. 5 Thomas Jefferson (12-8) at 6 p.m. Monday at Palmer Imaging in Delmont.

Franklin Regional (10-8), the No. 7 seed, travels to play at No. 2 South Fayette (15-3) at 9:10 p..m. Monday in Mt. Lebanon.

Another quarterfinal has No. 6 Latrobe (11-7) playing at Bishop McCort (14-6) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In Class A, third-seeded Norwin (15-4) visits McDowell (16-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

No. 2 Greensburg Salem (17-3) will host Shaler (10-9) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Kirk Nevin Arena, and No. 4 Kiski Area (15-5) visits No. 1 North Hills (18-1) at 7:15 Monday night at Robert Morris.

On Thursday in Division II, No. 4 Burrell (9-5) plays at No. 1 Ringgold (13-4) at 8:15 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

RMU offers Miller

Kyler Miller, a senior soccer standout at Greensburg Central Catholic, has an opportunity to play at the Division level.

Robert Morris offered a roster spot to the crafty Miller, with a chance to earn a scholarship at a later time.

Miller had 35 goals and 31 assists last season for the Centurions and was an All-WPIAL selection.

Spring ahead

The WPIAL spring sports season is getting closer.

Teams in baseball, softball, track and field, boys tennis, boys volleyball and lacrosse officially open practice March 6.

The first play date for tennis is March 13. All the other sports can begin games and meets March 17.

Recruiting

Norwin softball player Alyssa McCormick signed a letter of intent to play at Division II Fairmont State.

McCormick, who transferred from Thomas Jefferson last year, is an outfielder and pitcher.

• Southmoreland senior Joey Jefferson will continue his soccer career at Penn State New Kensington.

• Norwin junior football player Jackson Pons added an offer to play at Fordham.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Burrell, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland