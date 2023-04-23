Westmoreland high school notebook: Latrobe’s Havrilla pulls double duty

By:

Saturday, April 22, 2023 | 4:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Josh Havrilla passes against Hempfield on March 30. Submitted Latrobe senior Josh Havrilla plays volleyball and tennis for the Wildcats. Submitted Latrobe senior Josh Havrilla plays volleyball and tennis for the Wildcats. Previous Next

Maybe it has something to do with nets.

Playing two sports in the same season is challenging enough, but how about two in one day?

Latrobe senior Josh Havrilla made it happen last Tuesday. In the frigid afternoon, he joined teammate August Lawrence in the championship match of the Section 1-2A boys tennis doubles tournament at Valley in New Kensington.

While the pair lost in the final, Havrilla made it to Armstrong High School in Kittanning to join his teammates in a boys volleyball matchup against the River Hawks.

The setter contributed seven digs in a 3-0 sweep for the No. 1-ranked Wildcats.

“Luckily, tennis is right after school and volleyball is in the evening,” Havrilla said. “I am really thankful to both my volleyball and tennis coaches, as well as my teammates, for being so understanding and supportive.”

Havrilla was named a Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A player of the week.

Norwin senior middle hitter Mike Mihalov won the same award in Class 3A.

County track

The next event on the Westmoreland County Coaches Association calendar is the track and field championships set for Thursday at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

This will be the 100th year for the boys meet, and the 43rd for the girls.

Hempfield senior Liz Tapper, a Michigan commit, is the returning girls MVP. Last year, she set meet and stadium records in the shot put (47 feet, 1.5 inches), and also won the discus.

Norwin senior Nataiah Robertson-Dutreiulle won the 100-meter dash and long jump.

Other Norwin winners returning are Ashley Laukus (high jump) and sophomore Alexis Heller (javelin).

Much like the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational last week, Hempfield and Norwin are expected to be contenders for girls 3A team titles.

“County is going to take a lot of effort,” Norwin coach Tim Van Horn said. “It feels like our county gets better and better every year, which is an awesome sight and proof that our sport is growing.”

Senior Caleb Prola of Hempfield won the 200 and 400, and junior teammate Peyton Murray won the discus.

Senior Cody Rubrecht of Greensburg Salem won the 100.

On the record

Yough’s Brandon Converso went deep into the school’s track and field record book to etch his name into program history.

Converso broke a 47-year-old Cougars record in the 3,200-meter run as he was clocked at 10 minutes, 10 seconds at the Wildcat Invitational at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

The previous mark was held by Ben Manns since 1976.

Recruiting

Jake Otto, a senior at Penn-Trafford, announced he will play football at Case Western Reserve in Ohio.

Otto is a first-team all-conference defensive back. He also had interest from John Carroll, Wittenberg, Grove City and Grinnell.

• Penn-Trafford senor Ryan Grabowski decided to play his college football at Waynesburg.

• Greensburg Salem senior Christian McChesney will wrestle at Washington & Jefferson. McChesney has qualified for the WPIAL 3A tournament three times.

• Hempfield senior wrestler Charlie Mesich plans to further his career at Saint Vincent. He is a 145-pounder for the Spartans.

• Hempfield senior Jayme Flock will continue her basketball career at Geneva.

• Senior Torin Pottinger of Franklin Regional will play lacrosse at Alfred.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Yough