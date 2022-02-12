Westmoreland high school notebook: Ligonier Valley’s Hollick brings hockey sensibility

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Jake Hollick looks to pass during a scrimmage against Summit Academy on Nov. 30, 2021, in Ligonier.

Jake Hollick is one of the top senior basketball players at Ligonier Valley this season. He is known for playing with a little bit of an edge.

Well, there’s an explanation for that. Hollick also is a talented hockey player.

But because Ligonier Valley does not have a team, he has looked elsewhere for an opportunity to take the ice.

While he doesn’t play in the PIHL, which would conflict with the basketball season, he plays for a dek hockey team in Penn Hills in the hoops offseason.

In 2020, he made a U-16 all-star team and was set to play in a showcase event in Slovakia. But the pandemic happened and canceled the trip.

“It was rough, but there was nothing we could do,” Hollick said. “I tried out with, like, 400 kids, and only 25 made it. It was a great opportunity that can’t happen again, but I was glad I made it. You can always get better.”

Hollick started out as a center in hockey, but coaches quickly realized he’d be more beneficial to them as a defenseman.

Hoop pairings

The WPIAL will release boys and girls basketball playoff pairings beginning at 5 p.m. Monday only on Triblive HSSN.

Local boys qualifiers are: Penn-Trafford (8-12), Hempfield (7-13) and Norwin (8-10) in 6A; Kiski Area (15-7) in 5A; Belle Vernon (18-3), Burrell (13-8) and Yough (12-9) in 4A; Ligonier Valley (12-10) in 3A; and Greensburg Central Catholic (15-3), Jeannette (10-10) and Monessen (16-4) in 2A.

Local girls playoff teams are: Norwin (15-5) and Penn-Trafford (12-8) in 6A; Latrobe (15-3) and Greensburg Salem (15-7) in 5A; Southmoreland (17-3) and Belle Vernon (15-6) in 4A; Greensburg Central Catholic (16-4) in 2A; and Monessen (15-5) in Class A.

2,000 club

Three WPIAL basketball players — Jake DiMichele of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Vince Cugini of Aquinas Academy and Devin Carney of Butler — scored their 2,000th career point recently.

Remarkably, Cugini achieved the milestone as a junior.

Thirty-two players from the WPIAL have scored 2,000 or more.

So, who has made the 2,000-point club from Westmoreland County?

The list is small but it’s headed by WPIAL all-time scoring champion Tom Pipkins of Valley, who scored 2,838 points from 1990-93.

Others on the list include Vince Graham of Belle Vernon (1991-95; 2,429), Terrelle Pryor of Jeannette (2004-08; 2,285), Ben McCauley of Yough (2001-05; 2,283), Eric Roslonski of Southmoreland (1988-92, 2,192) and Bill Golis of Laurel Valley (1952-56; 2,099).

Josh Tomson of Westmoreland Christian had 2,572 points but did not play in the WPIAL.

Pool play

The swimming pool at Norwin is undergoing a renovation project, so the boys and girls teams have been practicing at East Allegheny, and all of their meets have been on the road.

The project originally was going to be finished in October but likely will stretch into March, according to Norwin athletic director Mike Burrell.

“Despite not having a pool, we have had some really good swims this year,” Norwin coach Doug Watson said. “I am proud these kids continue to fight through all the difficulties.”

Tutich nets 100th

Greensburg Salem junior hockey player Owen Tutich reached a scoring milestone last week in a game at Wheeling Central.

Tutich had four points, putting him over 100 for his career.

He had a pair of evens-strength goals and added two assists for the Golden Lions (9-7) in a 5-1 victory.

LV stars

A trio of Ligonier Valley football players were selected to play in the Ken Lentzy All-Star Game set for June 17 at Windber Field.

They players are running back Nick Beitel, center Jude Grzywinski and linebacker Kaden Faas.

Recruiting

Anthony Govern has been a solid three-sport athlete, dependable and productive as a wrestler, baseball player and football player.

The senior at Southmoreland is narrowing his sports but will attempt to play two of them at the college level.

Govern announced last week he will play football and wrestle at Waynesburg.

The Scotties’ quarterback last season, Govern threw for 1,189 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 735 yards and 16 scores.

• Ligonier Valley senior baseball player Grant Dowden committed to play at Allegheny. Dowden has played shortstop and outfield for the Rams and travel teams.

• Penn-Trafford senior basketball player Maura Suman is narrowing her college choices and hopes to make a decision after the season. Cal (Pa.) and Grove City are two key schools pursuing the standout guard who owns the Penn-Trafford career record for steals.

