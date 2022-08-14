Westmoreland high school notebook: Norwin senior headed to UMBC

By:

Saturday, August 13, 2022 | 5:07 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto drives past Knoch’s Nina Shaw in March.

While she had other interest from NCAA Division I programs, Norwin’s Reagan Casper went with the school that felt right.

The incoming senior defender made a verbal pledge to play at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County in Baltimore.

The Retrievers play in the America East Conference.

“I love the coaches and the program,” said Casper, who started every game last fall for Norwin. “I knew that I wanted to go to a Division I program where I could, hopefully, make a positive impact all four years.”

Casper said UMBC contacted her in January after watching her play in the Elite Clubs National League showcase in Florida.

“We had kept in contact through my ECNL season with my cup team at the Pittsburgh Riverhounds,” Casper said. “They were very patient with me while I took the time to make my decision. Playing Division I soccer was always my goal, but I truly started to believe that goal was achievable when I began playing at the Riverhounds going into my freshman year.”

A key back-liner, Casper had two goals last season for the Lady Knights.

“Reagan is a dream to coach,” Norwin second-year coach Diane Metzger said. “She is determined, skilled and tough as they come. She is an intelligent player and will battle every minute of every game. She provided incredible leadership to our team last season, and I expect that to continue even more during her senior year.”

WPIAL soccer practice starts Monday. The first games are Aug. 26.

Cernuto offered

Southmoreland rising senior Olivia Cernuto received her second Division II college basketball offer, this one coming from Seton Hill.

Cernuto, who has been a starter in the Scotties backcourt since she was a freshman, averaged 12.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season. She has 875 career points with one prep season to play.

Her other offer also is from a school in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference: IUP.

Cernuto is one of the top returning soccer players in the WPIAL.

Martin makes MaxPreps team

Belle Vernon rising junior football star Quinton Martin, who is going to have his pick of just about any high-end college program in the nation by the time his recruiting saga ends, received a preseason honor.

Martin, who played running back and defensive back last season, was named to the MaxPreps All-Great Lakes Region Third Team.

The team features the top players from eight states: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Wisconsin.

Martin (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) was selected as an all-purpose player because he is so versatile for the Leopards, who drop to Class 3A this season after finishing as the WPIAL runners-up in 4A.

Laurel Highlands star Rodney Gallagher made the first team at all-purpose. The West Virginia commit goes against Martin and Belle Vernon on Sept. 2 at Belle Vernon.

Recruiting

Norwin senior football player Anthony Petrulo has an opportunity to play at Division III Westminster of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .