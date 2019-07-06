Westmoreland high school notebook: WCCA summer basketball shootout returns

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Saturday, July 6, 2019 | 6:27 PM

With a local summer boys basketball shootout working so well the last two years, organizers decided to keep it going for a third time. And they hope for more.

The Westmoreland County Coaches Association will host its third shootout Friday at Hempfield. There will be 16 teams competing in the one-day event on three courts at the Spartans Field House.

Geibel is not participating, so Hempfield will have two teams.

Each team gets two games. The schedule is: 9 a.m. — Hempfield vs. Mt. Pleasant; Derry vs. Greensburg Central Catholic

10 a.m. — Kiski Area vs. Ligonier; Jeannette vs. Burrell; Monessen vs. Southmoreland

11 a.m. — Hempfield vs. Derry; Monessen vs. Norwin; Mt. Pleasant vs. Greensburg Central Catholic

Noon — Kiski Area vs. Connellsville; Jeannette vs. Ligonier Valley; Southmoreland vs. Burrell

1 p.m. — Norwin vs. Greensburg Salem; Hempfield vs. Valley; Latrobe vs. Connellsville

2 p.m. — Hempfield vs. Greensburg Salem; Latrobe vs. Valley

Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for students.

Long offered

Penn-Trafford rising senior basketball player Bella Long picked up a Division II college scholarship offer, from Slippery Rock.

Long, known for her perimeter shooting, averaged 14.6 points and made 62 3-pointers last season. She hit 40 percent of her shots from behind the arc and finished with a single-season school record of 124 3-point makes.

Fall approaching

While there still is plenty of summer left, the fall sports season is not far off. The first practice date for football, soccer, cross country, golf, girls volleyball, girls tennis and field hockey is Aug. 12.

