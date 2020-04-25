Westmoreland high school notebook: WPIAL names dot Outlaws roster
Saturday, April 25, 2020 | 3:58 PM
Travel softball has turnover, just like the high school level. But some teams, like the Ohio Outlaws 18U squad, have managed to sew together the same group for an extended time. It’s a valued trait in the current circumstances.
“I have coached these same girls for four seasons,” said coach Jim Hoffner, of Greensburg. “Some have been together longer than that. Keeping them together has been a blessing. We know everything about them and how they perform mentally and physically.”
And the consistent names are only a close second to the group’s talent level. Each player has been offered a Division I scholarship — all 12 girls.
“The most important part is they are all excellent in the classroom (too),” Hoffner said.
Ten of the girls play in the WPIAL. Several have been on WPIAL title-winning teams.
Included on the roster are Ligonier Valley’s Jane Garver (a senior headed to Robert Morris), Southmoreland’s Faith Miller (senior, Robert Morris) and Jessica Matheny (junior, Robert Morris), Hempfield’s Emma Hoffner (junior, Ohio) and Ashley Orischak (junior, St. Francis, Pa.) and Latrobe’s Jordan Tallman (junior, Georgetown).
Gribble all-state
Norwin senior basketball player Olivia Gribble was the only Westmoreland girl to make the Pennsylvania Sportswriters’ All-State team. Gribble, who averaged 15.8 points and made 80 3-pointers this past season, was a Class 6A third-team selection.
Lending an assist
With so many people struggling to make ends meet and feed their families during the quarantine, a local AAU program stepped in to help.
Through donations over a two-week period, the Western PA Bruins gave $1,070 to the Pittsburgh Food Bank. The organization anticipates the donation will provide more than 5,350 meals to the region.
Light-up night
Last week, Belle Vernon came up with a unique way to honor the Class of 2020. The school issued a “Friday Night Lights Challenge” to the district. It turned on the lights at James Weir Stadium at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time) and asked the community to turn on their porch lights at the same time.
Nusser to Cal (Pa.)
Belle Vernon senior basketball player Cam Nusser, who missed most of the Leopards’ postseason run to the WPIAL Class 4A title game and PIAA second round, announced he will play at Cal (Pa.).
Seton Hill lands Cleland
Penn-Trafford softball standout Brooke Cleland didn’t get a junior season because of the coronavirus, but she did commit to play at Seton Hill.
Recruiting
• Greensburg Salem senior quarterback Trent Patrick will continue his playing career at Waynesburg.
• Kyle Silk, a senior football player at Ligonier Valley, is headed to Saint Vincent. Silk transferred from United and was ineligible for football last season.
Two teammates also made college decisions. Senior quarterback/receiver/linebacker Sam Sheeder committed to Division III Rose-Hulman in Terre Haute, Ind. Senior lineman Alex Torrance, an offensive lineman and defensive tackle, plans to attend Waynesburg.
• Jada Bass, the top girls basketball scorer at Jeannette last season, will play at Carlow.
• Penn State Behrend will be the college destination for Franklin Regional senior basketball player Johnny O’Toole.
• Mikey Gaffney, a senior at Hempfield, decided to play college basketball at Pitt-Greensburg.
• Yough senior infielder/pitcher Steven Manon will continue his baseball career at Saint Vincent.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
