Westmoreland high school notes: GCC girls soccer player Winnor commits to New Hampshire

Wednesday, December 23, 2020 | 4:47 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Bethany Winnor (left) helped the Centurions win the WPIAL Class A championship.

Bethany Winnor, a key player on the girls soccer team at Greensburg Central Catholic that won the WPIAL Class A title and finished runner-up in the PIAA this season, will play NCAA Division I soccer.

The junior midfielder announced Tuesday her commitment to New Hampshire.

Winnor, who led GCC with 21 assists and also scored 10 goals, also had strong interest from Seattle.

“UNH offers me everything I was looking for in a school,” she said. “It is a perfect fit for me. The campus is exactly what I was looking for. I have always loved New England and have vacationed there with my family many times.”

New Hampshire plays in the American East Conference and made the conference semifinals two years ago.

Winnor plays for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy and sought advice from a former academy player, Savannah Schoonmaker of State College, a freshman backer at New Hampshire. The feedback helped her decision.

“I am also planning on going to school for either physical therapy or physician’s assistant. UNH has a strong kinesiology program to prepare me for grad school. After seeing the campus with my family, I knew that UNH was where I belong.”

Winnor was a wing-back for the Hounds and played a holding-midfielder, or center-back spot for GCC, which finished 18-1 after losing to Southern Columbia in the state final in Hershey.

Recruiting

Norwin senior soccer standout Braden Ash committed to play at Findlay, a private Division II school in Ohio.

Ash was an All-WPIAL pick this season. He had 12 goals and seven assists and helped the Knights reach the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals.

• Mark Mizerak, a 6-foot-6, 315-pounds lineman at Greensburg Central Catholic, picked up an offer from Division II West Liberty.

• Yough football player C.J. Waldier continues to draw college interest. The wideout and defensive back added an offer from Elizabeth City State to his list of choices. Elizabeth City has a Division II program in North Carolina.

• Penn-Trafford football twins Mason and Nate Frye added identical preferred walk-on offers from St. Francis (Pa.).

Tags: Greensburg C.C., Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Yough