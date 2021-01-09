Westmoreland high school notes: Norwin’s Stecko gives verbal commitment to Mount St. Mary’s

Saturday, January 9, 2021 | 6:25 PM

Submitted Norwin catcher Ty Stecko committed to play at Mount St. Mary’s (Md.).

From the first time he watched college baseball on television, Ty Stecko wanted to play at the next level. He believed he could grow into a Division I talent, and his confidence blossomed over time and caught up with his skills.

“I believed in myself through my childhood,” he said. “I believed I had the talent and God-given athleticism.”

Until Tuesday, the highlight of the Norwin junior’s budding baseball career was the time he hit a grand slam to win a Little League 12-under state tournament game.

But that moment was trumped slightly by his verbal commitment to play for Division I Mount St. Mary’s. The catcher will follow senior teammate Nick Fleming’s path to the in Emmitsburg, Md., school. Fleming committed to the Mountaineers in July. That’s when Stecko went with him on a recruiting trip to the campus.

“It means so much to play D-I baseball because only 2.1% of high school baseball players participate in (that) next level,” Stecko said.

“It also just shows myself that whatever I put my mind to I can make a reality.”

Mount St. Mary’s was the only school to offer Stecko a scholarship. He plays for Flood City Elite out of Altoona in the summer, but Mount St. Mary’s saw him play live only once because of covid-19 restrictions.

Coaching searches

Monessen and Greensburg Central Catholic are getting closer to naming football coaches.

Monessen has completed its interview process, and the school board will vote to hire a coach Tuesday night, said athletic director Gina Naccarato.

At GCC, the interview process was pushed back to the last week of this month. AD Dan Mahoney said a coach should be named by Jan. 30.

Hoops to watch

The season is young, but there are are several noteworthy boys basketball games on the schedule Tuesday. Not that the general public will get to see any in person because of covid-19 guidelines, but the matchups are intriguing.

Fox Chapel plays at Penn-Trafford, Greensburg Salem visits Norwin and Central Catholic travels to Hempfield in Section 3-6A, and Jeannette hosts Greensburg Central Catholic in Section 3-2A.

Yacamelli offered

Penn-Trafford junior football standout Cade Yacamelli, a key running back for the Warriors this past season, has an opportunity to play at Harvard. The Ivy League does not give athletic scholarships, but Yacamelli could take a future roster spot with Harvard.

He ran for 680 yards and eight touchdowns and had an interception on defense.

Recruiting

Penn-Trafford’s Frye twins, Mason and Nate, probably are going to end up playing football at the same college, at least based on the matching offers they keep getting.

They first received FCS scholarship offers from Butler and Valparaiso and later added preferred walk-on offers from St. Francis (Pa.), Lehigh, Sacred Heart and Robert Morris.

Nate played running back and defensive back for the Warriors, and Mason was a wide receiver and defensive back.

• Yough senior C.J. Waldier has two more Division II offers: PSAC schools Edinboro and Lock Haven.

Robert Morris and Sacred Heart extended preferred walk-on scenarios to the wide receiver/defensive back.

• Mark Mizerak, a senior lineman at Greensburg Central Catholic, received a scholarship offer from Cal (Pa.). The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder also has Division II offers from West Liberty and Wheeling and a preferred walk-on opportunity with St. Francis (Pa.).

• Hempfield track and field athlete Ben Kissell will continue his athletic career at Seton Hill.

