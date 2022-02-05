Westmoreland notebook: GCC’s Stasko to be long snapper at Duquesne

By:

Saturday, February 5, 2022 | 3:53 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Bryce Kurpiel (right) practices drills with teammate Aaron Stasko on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 during team practice at Greensburg Central Catholic High School.

Senior Aaron Stasko was a jack-of all-trades type for Greensburg Central Catholic football.

He played wide receiver, defensive end and long snapper for the Centurions.

The third position mentioned looks to be what he will do at the next level.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Stasko committed to Duquesne as a preferred walk-on long snapper.

Stasko also is a wrestler and plays lacrosse.

GCC coach Marko Thomas said he hopes the Dukes give Stasko a look on defense.

Stasko had 15 receptions for 125 yards, and made 40 tackles, recorded four sacks, five fumble recoveries and a safety last season.

Smith waiting

Franklin Regional standout senior Caden Smith, a terrific three-sport athlete, wants to play football in college.

Many consider him a Division I prospect and some schools have inquired. But the 6-foot-4 wide receiver and safety doesn’t have any offers — yet.

He was hoping to commit by National Signing Day, which was Wednesday.

“I am going to wait and see what happens,” Smith said. “I want to play. I really want to make my decision so I can concentrate on the rest of basketball and my senior baseball season.”

Smith has interest from Youngstown State, The Citadel and Duquesne.

“He’s going to play somewhere,” Franklin Regional coach Lance Getsy said.

Smith, who also played some quarterback and linebacker this season, caught 31 passes for 360 yards, completed 6 of 9 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns, intercepted five passes and scored seven touchdowns.

“It’s tough. Covid has allowed players to stay in school longer and this 2022 class is still feeling the effects of a lack of scholarships being offered,” Getsy said. “Caden is a strong competitor. He has the physical tools to play at the D-1 level and no matter what sport he is in, he makes big-time plays at key moments to spark his team. He just loves to compete, especially in big moments and against top level opponents.

“He has great hands, body control, and he is very versatile. Caden can play offense or defense.”

Getsy said some schools have extended preferred walk-on opportunities to Smith.

Oh, brother

The Chicago Bears recently named Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator after Getsy left his position as quarterbacks coach of the Green Bay Packers.

Getsy, a former WPIAL standout quarterback who played at Pitt and Akron and also coached at IUP, is the brother of Franklin Regional football coach Lance Getsy.

Recruiting

Yough senior football player Tristan Waldier is joining his brother, CJ, in the PSAC. Waldier signed last week with Division II Edinboro, where he will play safety. Waldier played quarterback, receiver and defensive back for the Cougars.

CJ Waldier will be a sophomore wide receiver.

• J.C. Wallish, a senior fullback and middle linebacker at Greensburg Salem, will continue his playing career at Division III Washington & Jefferson.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem