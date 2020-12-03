Westmoreland notebook: Norwin’s Giansante back on recruiting trail

Thursday, December 3, 2020 | 6:42 PM

Submitted Norwin lineman Anthony Giansante has attracted the attention of Division I college programs.

Anthony Giansante isn’t ready to give up on playing Division I football. In fact, he might be more enthusiastic now than before he started getting scholarship offers.

Giansante, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman from Norwin, is back on the recruiting trail, proactively reaching out to schools that had already recruited him — and to new ones — after having his initial commitment fall through.

He planned to play at Western Kentucky, but that program pulled his scholarship after it reached a desired number of linemen commits.

Undeterred, Giansante kept after it. He is grinding in the weight room and running drills almost daily to make sure colleges know he still is available.

His efforts are working.

The first-team, all-conference offensive guard in Class 6A recently pulled in an offer from Missouri State, bringing his total of Division I offers to 12.

Big 5/6 stars

The Big 5/6 Conference, which recognizes and highlights the happenings in the WPIAL’s classifications, announced its all-stars in Class 4A boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball.

First-team selections from the area in boys soccer in Section 3 were senior forward Brendan Ash, junior midfielder Caleb Yuricha, senior defender Nate Bown and junior goalkeeper Andy Yanez of Norwin; senior forward Nolan Agostoni of Latrobe; and junior forward Nathan Schlessinger of Penn-Trafford.

Norwin’s Scott Schuchert was the section coach of the year.

Girls Section 3 first-team all-stars included Norwin senior forwards Katelynn Kauffman, Lacey Bernick and Kennedy Soliday, and junior defender Emma Rigone; senior forward McKenzie Septak, junior midfielder Malia Kearns, and junior goalkeeper Taylor Lloyd of Penn-Trafford; and senior midfielder Maddie Delucio, and freshman midfielder Ella Bulava of Latrobe. In girls volleyball, Norwin senior hitter Brooke Gast was a Section 3 first-teamer, along with senior setter Emma Fenton and sophomore hitter Lily Fenton of Latrobe; and senior hitter Julia Hauck of Penn-Trafford.

Basketball delays

At least three area basketball programs are dealing with covid-19 exposoure, resulting in pauses in practice time.

The Norwin girls are shut down until Monday, while the Greensburg Salem girls cannot resume activity until Dec. 12 because of a positive covid-19 case in each program.

Also, the Greensburg Central Catholic boys had a player quarantined two weeks ago, but the team is back to workouts.

Fralic award

The winner of the 2nd Bill Fralic Memorial Award, which recognizes the top football lineman in the WPIAL, will be announced Saturday morning, but in a different format.

Organizers initially planned a pancake breakfast inside the Longue Vue Club in Verona but since shifted gears to a Zoom presentation.

“We choose to focus on our health during the surge in covid-related cases,” organizer Dan Miller said in a statement. “The safety of our guests and their families remain our highest priority.”

The online event is set to start at 10 a.m.

The finalists, one from each classification, are Aaron Gunn of Union (Class A), Mitch Miles of Laurel (2A), Eli Podgorski of South Park (3A), Colin Lyons of McKeesport (4A), Miguel Jackson of Pine-Richland (5A), and Dorien Ford of Baldwin (6A).

Gabauer in showcase

Norwin senior baseball player Alex Gabauer, a talented shortstop who will play collegiately at Penn, was added to the invitation-only Pennsylvania Baseball Report Northeast ProCase.

The showcase event will be Feb. 13 in Williamsport.

Sullivan to Juniata

Norwin senior Rachel Sullivan will continue her playing career at Juniata. Sullivan, a 5-foot-11 outside/middle hitter, will graduate early and join the Eagles in the spring.

Sullivan was an all-Section 3-AAA second-team selection.

