Westmoreland notebook: Work to upgrade Derry’s Trojan Stadium begins this summer

By:

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 3:24 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Derry enters the field during a 2019 game against Freeport. Renovations at Trojan Stadium will begin this summer.

The entrance to Derry’s Trojan Stadium is going to look quite different in the near future.

Through charitable donations the Derry Area School District Foundation described as “major,” the stadium gateway will undergo renovations this summer.

The entry way will include a larger ticket booth, updated restrooms, a new concession stand and fencing, all part of a project that will cost approximately $550,000 — $450,000 of which the foundation has received from contributions but is looking to increase the total to reach its goal.

“Our stadium is host to significant milestones and memorable events from youth sports to varsity sports, homecoming, senior nights, pep rallies, commencement and many others,” Derry assistant superintendent Greg Ferencak said in a news release. “The stadium entrance welcomes our school community and visitors to Derry, it is one of the most visible structures on campus and these upcoming renovations reflect Derry Area’s pride in our community.”

Funds are being raised through the district’s “Four A’s” initiative, a Trojan’s Spear Alumni Association project that seeks support for projects through academics, athletics, arts and agriculture.

The Four A’s began with a large donation from an anonymous community member in the memory of Edward F. Sobota. The gift spawned a larger initiative that continues to grow.

There also are plans to make over the baseball and softball fields.

Make-up time

Last week’s batch of ice and snow jumbled boys and girls basketball schedules, postponing section games and outright canceling nonsection ones.

Many games were made up Saturday.

One notable postponement Friday was the Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette boys game. The Section 3-2A game was moved to this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Both teams have qualified for the WPIAL playoffs.

Calling all 1,000-point clubbers

Ligonier Valley is welcoming back its 1,000-point basketball scorers — girls and boys — to be honored at halftime Friday when the Rams’ boys team hosts Apollo-Ridge.

The 41-player list of 1,000-point scorers includes players from Ligonier Valley and Laurel Valley and dates to the 1950s.

The latest players to make the list are current senior guard Matthew Marinchak, and recent grads Maddy Grimm (2013), Olivia Miller (‘17), Lexi Petrof (‘18), Marrek Paola (‘19) and Michael Marinchak (‘20).

Recruiting

Greensburg Central Catholic senior Taishaun Jamison, a running back, linebacker and corner, will continue his football career at Division II Wheeling. He was recruited as an athlete.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Derry Area, Greensburg C.C., Jeannette, Ligonier Valley