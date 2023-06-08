Westmoreland PIAA baseball capsules: Games for Thursday, June 8, 2023
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 | 5:29 PM
PIAA baseball playoffs
Class 5A
First round
Penn-Trafford (16-6) vs. Shaler (20-4)
2 p.m. Tuesday at Gateway
District seeds: Penn-Trafford 7-3; Shaler 7-1
Winner plays: Winner of 7-2 Bethel Park (18-5) vs. 12-1 Monsignor Bonner (16-7) on Monday in semifinals (time, site TBD)
Coaches: Lou Cortazzo, Penn-Trafford; Brian Junker, Shaler
Players to watch: Ian Temple, Penn-Trafford; Miguel Hugas, Shaler
Extra bases: Penn-Trafford defeated Central Mountain, 8-5, in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs. The Wildcats were ranked No. 1 in the state. Penn-Trafford’s top pitchers, seniors Nolan Marasti and Ryan Grabowski, combined to shut down Central Mountain’s potent offense. Both plan to attend Patrick and Henry Junior College. Junior catcher Temple had three hits, including a home run, for the Warriors. Sophomore shortstop Brayden Stone and Grabowski are the leading hitters with a .367 average. Brody Hoffman is hitting .345 with 14 runs scored, 20 hits, 16 RBIs and seven doubles. Shaler, the WPIAL champion, rallied to defeat Muhlenberg, 7-1. Ace pitcher Hugas only pitched three innings and allowed six hits and a run. Hugas went 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs in the win. Luke Jarzynka and Colby McGuire each had an RBI, and Colby Weber got the win in relief for the Titans.
