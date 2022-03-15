Westmoreland PIHL playoff preview capsule for March 16, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Robbie Chappell celebrates his goal against North Catholic with Hunter Hardy on Feb. 15 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

Class A

Semifinals

4-Norwin (15-4) vs. 1-Fox Chapel (20-1)

6:45 p.m. Wednesday at RMU Island Sports Center

Coaches: Mike Robinson, Norwin; Cam Raidna, Fox Chapel

Winner plays: Winner of 7-McDowell (13-8)/3-Quaker Valley (16-5) in the championship game at 8:45 p.m. March 21 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Center, Cranberry

Ice chips: Norwin will look to upset the Foxes for the second time this season. The Knights own the Foxes’ only loss after edging them 6-5 in overtime on Feb. 24. In that game, Norwin trailed 5-3 with three minutes to play before rallying to force overtime. Alex Thomas netted the game-winner at 14:12 of overtime. … Norwin defeated Westmont Hilltop in the quarterfinals, 3-2, as Jake Meier, Ty Shigo and Logan Fear scored second-period goals. Owen Burmeister made 31 saves in the victory. … Fox Chapel opened the postseason with a 5-1 victory over North Hills as Tommy Healy scored the first two goals, and Tyler Goldstein, Quentin Miske and Mason Heininger added tallies for the Foxes. … With 133 goals, the team leads Class A in goals scored. Norwin is second with 128. Healy tops the Foxes with 40 goals and Heininger has 21. Neither Fox Chapel nor Norwin has won a Penguin Cup title.

