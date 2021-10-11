Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ryan Reitler

Monday, October 11, 2021 | 10:20 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ryan Reitler (27) and Nate Ward after the Centurions defeated Winchester Thurston in the boys WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Highmark Stadium.

Ryan Reitler

Greensburg Central Catholic

Boys soccer

“Defense wins championships” might be a cliche, but it seems to have worked the last few years for senior Ryan Reitler and the rest of the Greensburg Central Catholic boys soccer team.

The Centurions have won the last two WPIAL Class A championships and are making another run this year, winning nine consecutive games. They haven’t lost since their opener against Eden Christian.

The program made a major change in the offseason when Rob Fabean, who has been an assistant the last two years, took over as head coach.

“You know, we never really missed a beat,” Reitler said about the transition to new leadership.

Reitler is also the kicker for the GCC football team, which is 4-2, tied for second in the Class A Eastern Conference.

In the midst of two sports, Reitler took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How has your team been able to rebound since the loss in the season opener?

It took a lot of trusting each other, trusting our coach and trusting the system. We put our heads down right after that loss, and we got right back to work, starting to take our lessons from it and move past it. I think that we’ll see them again in the playoffs.

What do you think about this year’s team, and how far do you think you can go?

I think we have a really good team again this year. I think everybody works really well, and I like the chemistry on the field. As to how far we’ll go, it’s anybody’s guess really. I think if we work together and we play to the best of our ability, I think we can take anybody in (Class A) for sure.

What is your biggest strength?

I would have to say the mental side of the game, just trying to anticipate the other team’s next move and trying to pick out a pass or trying to make the right pass.

What area could you improve on?

Leadership is pretty difficult, I found out this year. I think I definitely have some room to improve as a leader.

How’s the football season gone for the team and you personally?

It’s going pretty (well). We came out against Upper St. Clair and lost, but after that we bounced back. There was another tough loss to Bishop Canevin, but the guys really believe in the system. I believe in the system. Our coaches are working with us every day to try and get us where we need to be. I’ve just really enjoyed it so far this year. The team’s great. It’s like a brotherhood out there, and I wouldn’t trade those guys for anything.

How do you think your skills from soccer translate over to football?

It’s definitely helped a lot. Just understanding how to kick the ball, my approach, everything really, it does kind of (translate) a little bit.

What are your plans for the future?

I would really like to play either (soccer or football) in college, but nothing’s on the table right now.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

That’s a tough one. Probably have to go with the fact that I’m a really big fan of slippers. I think people don’t realize how comfortable slippers are and how practical they are. You can wear them with just about anything and they feel great on the feet.

Feel good, look good, play good.