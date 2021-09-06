Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Greensburg Salem’s Kylie Smith

By:

Monday, September 6, 2021 | 1:20 PM

Submitted by Kylie Smith Greensburg Salem’s Kylie Smith returns for the 2021 season.

Kylie Smith

Greensburg Salem

Senior

First-year Greensburg Salem girls soccer coach Jessica Melodia rattled off numerous strengths for senior forward Kylie Smith, an all-section honoree in 2020.

Among them was her ability to be a team player.

That skill was honed the past several years while working at her family’s dairy farm, Lone Star Dairy, with her four younger siblings.

They spend hours each day milking around 250 cows on the New Alexandria farm, a process she has perfected since she began at age 11.

When she’s not on the farm, Smith has become one of the top soccer players in Westmoreland County, hoping to help the Golden Lions improve on last season’s 1-10-1 record.

She recently took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How has the team looked through the preseason workouts?

I think we’re looking pretty good. I’m really excited for this year. We have some good players coming up. We should do pretty well in our section.

How have you adjusted to a new coach?

We’ve all adjusted really well. We all love our new coach so far. Everything has been going smoothly.

What are your goals for the season as a team?

To win more games than last year is one of them. Just have fun, work hard and do our best.

How about individually?

Senior year, I hope to play really well. I hope to play in college, but this could be it.

What will it take for the team to improve this season?

We’ve been practicing (a lot). Practices are more (frequent) than the past, so that should help us out.

What are your strengths on the field?

Just trying to get around people, my passing is pretty decent, footwork.

In addition to basketball, what other activities are you involved in at Greensburg Salem?

I’m in (National Honor Society) and letterman’s club. I play shooting guard on the basketball team.

Which sport do you like better?

Probably soccer, but I do like both. I’ve played both for a while.

Have you made college plans for next year?

I’ve stated to look into some but haven’t finalized anything yet.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Greensburg Salem