Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Hempfield’s Noah Ser

By:

Monday, May 2, 2022 | 12:59 PM

Submitted Hempfield high jumper Noah Ser

2011, 2012, 2019.

Those are just three of the years the Hempfield boys track and field team won the WPIAL title, and in total, the Spartans have claimed it seven times.

So how has the program been able to stay successful for so long?

“The coaches are there for the kids. They’re supportive,” Noah Ser, a senior, said. “They’ve been really successful with it.”

This year, the team got off to a 4-1 start, and Ser thinks the Spartans could perform even better as the season goes on.

“A lot of injuries have been holding us back, but when we’re fully healthy, we will do great,” Ser said.

Ser joined the team last season after one of his friends on the football team, Ben Kissel, suggested he come out.

The results have been nothing short of great.

Ser quickly has picked up several events in the last two years, especially the high jump, where he cleared 10 feet en route to winning the event at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational on April 8th.

He also placed in the 110 hurdles (eighth) and pole vault (sixth).

Ser is going to attend Pitt-Johnstown and will major in business.

With his senior season in full force, Ser took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How would you describe your personal performance so far this season?

I’ve been doing well. I can do better. I have been held back the last two weeks because I got an injury. I pulled a muscle.

Why do you think you continually place well in the high jump?

My coach, (Ron Colland), taught me pretty much everything. Last year, there was one senior who taught me everything I need to know now. I was just working hard over the summer on it and trying to work as hard as I can and pushing myself.

Was there anything from your time in football that helped you with track events?

I definitely think the lifting part of football helped me get stronger.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

I love wearing short shorts.

