Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Jeannette’s Anton Good

Monday, January 17, 2022 | 9:46 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Jeannette’s Anton Good shoots a layup during practice Nov. 26.

Jeannette’s basketball team went 15-5 last season and made it all the way to the WPIAL semifinals before falling to OLSH.

In the offseason, the big story at Jeannette was the large amount of transfers on the football team, and several of those players also played basketball. On top of that, the Jayhawks also lost some key contributors to graduation.

Anton Good, who is a returning senior guard, wasn’t worried about those losses.

“I would say it made us stronger,” Good said. “We have to fill in those big shoes.”

Good, who was second on the team with 12.5 points per game last season, has been racking up the points, recently scoring 32 in a game against Propel Braddock Hills, for example.

Good has made it a point to score, and he’s trying to raise his profile, as well.

“I’m trying to get some more eyes on Anton Good,” Good said. “It’s go all out or don’t come at all.”

While Good hopes recent performances help the recruiting process, he’s still focused on the present.

“I can’t get my head too big,” Good said. “I’ve got to keep going out there and playing and get the win for our team.”

Good said he has some college offers right now, but he’s still undecided on where he’s headed.

While his senior season is ongoing, Anton Good took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started playing basketball?

It was fifth grade, I was a football player, and then I just started playing basketball. I got into this little group called Knee-Hi (in the Lehigh Valley), started playing there, got better and played until eighth grade. After that, I got into playing JV. We went undefeated my freshman year. All the seniors were telling me my freshman year that I had what it takes to play varsity, so I just listened to them, took full advantage of the opportunity.

How have you and the team played so far?

I could do better. I try not to get too satisfied. We’ve got too many teams in our section that we’ve got to beat this year. Nobody believes in us, so I try to use that as motivation. I feel like the team’s been playing (well). The team’s just got to be on top of their stuff at all times. We know what it takes to be No. 1, from losing to OLSH last year. This year, I want my teammates to believe in themselves like I do, like the coach does, like the fans do.

When do you feel you guys play your best?

At the beginning of the year, we were kind of a little bit sloppy, trying to get the rotations right. There’s a lot of new guys coming in. A lot of people underestimate a lot of our people. We’ve got new kids coming up from different grades. I think a lot of people tend to think we’re going to be so good because of last year, but we did have a lot of people graduate and a lot of people transfer. We try to fill in those spots when people leave, but I feel like we play better during the end of the season because at the beginning of the season, we’re trying to get our rotations in. We don’t know who’s going to be playing. We give everybody an opportunity to shine, and it’s just about taking the opportunity and using it to their full advantage.

What is your biggest strength?

I think I’m a good team player. I love chemistry. I love trying to mesh with any type of group and just go out and go all in.

Is there an area where you could improve?

I tend to get a little bit mad. I’ve been in foul trouble almost every game this year. I just feel like I play with a lot of emotion. Basketball’s just a fun sport and a very emotional sport. I feel like I could get better at holding some of that emotion and using it sort of to my advantage to win.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

I feel like a lot of people don’t know that for this city, I’m trying to go in every night. I think people don’t think I’m as dedicated as I am. Last year, I was trying to go all the way and we lost in the final four. This year, it’s always been my dream to just win it for us, bring it home to the city. I think that people don’t know that my mindset is at the top of the peak and that we’ve got to win this year. I don’t think people believe in me (with) that type of ability. I don’t think people think I could do it. I feel like more people sleep on me than anything, and they should be on my side because I’m going to take us to the finals.

