Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Jordan Crupie, Hempfield

By:

Monday, March 21, 2022 | 9:48 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Jordan Crupie competes in the 100-yard butterfly during the WPIAL Class 3A swimming championships March 3 at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

When it comes to winning a WPIAL competition, most athletes would be content with a medal or finishing well in a specific event.

But how about four events?

That’s what Hempfield swimmer Jordan Crupie accomplished at the WPIAL meet earlier this month, medaling in the 100-yard butterfly (sixth), 100 backstroke (fifth), 200 medley relay (seventh) and the 200 free relay (sixth).

Crupie participated in all four events over a two-day span, greatly testing her training.

“With the constant training, and being in the water every day, that really helped me achieve those goals,” Crupie said.

Of course, a big thing for Crupie and the rest of the swimmers this year was being able to get back to a regular routine after covid derailed much of that last year.

“Being back this year reminded me of so much that we did lose last year,” Crupie said, “including going against teams in person instead of doing virtual meets.”

Crupie is not done with her senior season yet, as states are set to take place March 16-19 at Bucknell.

Once again, Crupie will be participating in all four events as she looks to finish her high school career strong.

“I’m looking forward to going out there and giving my all,” Crupie said. “I’m excited to see what more I can do and if I can get those times down.”

One person who Crupie credits for her success is Kevin Clougherty, who is in his 22nd season as head coach at Hempfield.

“He never doubted me, even when I doubted myself,” Crupie said. “He saw what I didn’t see in myself, and that really helped me get better as the years go on and on.”

Crupie loves being in the pool so much that she has committed to IUP to swim and to join their nursing program.

With her high school career coming to a close, Crupie took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started swimming?

I got started with swimming when I was 7. I went to the Hempfield Aqua Club. I saw a flyer, and my mom signed me up. Ever since then, it’s all I wanted to do and I’ve been doing it for 10 years now.

How are you able to compete in all of those events in just a few days?

It’s all about trusting the training, trusting your coaches. I have my teammates cheering me on. It’s not just me personally; it’s everyone around me. There’s so much more that goes into it, like the training and the people cheering me on.

Would you consider yourself a leader for this team?

Leadership, it comes natural. The kids are great, so there’s no problems on our team. We’re just all best friends, and we trust each other. Without the great coaching staff, I would not be where I am today, so I give them all the credit in the world. Being on a team where everyone wants to be getting better, and everyone enjoys what they’re doing, it really helps.

What is your biggest strength?

My personal strength, I would say, are my underwaters. I really use those to my advantage in all of my races.

Is there anything you’re trying to improve upon?

I’m trying to improve on the back end of my races. My 100-yard races, my first 50 is really good, and then my last 50 I start to lose it. I’m just working on my tempo and all that to help my back end.

What went into your college decision at IUP?

I’ve always known that I wanted to go into the college level of swimming. I just had such a great experience. I wanted to swim as long as possible. The next four years was not a hard decision to choose from. (Clougherty) also has helped me get into contact with colleges, so we’ve been talking about this for a long time.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

I am a very hard worker and I will do my best to try to prove everyone wrong and that I can do it. I’m not going to back down to a challenge.