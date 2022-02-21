Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Ligonier Valley’s James Brown

Monday, February 21, 2022

Submitted Ligonier Valley’s James Brown takes down Derry’s Charles Banks at 126 pounds in a dual meet last month.

Last season, Ligonier Valley senior James Brown broke his leg in the third practice of the season.

“I tried to wrestle through it for a little bit and soon realized that it was going to be a challenge to do so,” Brown said. “I chose to take that time and heal.”

That seemed to be the right decision because Brown is now having the best season of his career, sitting at 21-7.

On Dec. 22, Brown won a 6-5 decision in the final bout of a dual meet to give Ligonier Valley a 30-29 victory over Elizabeth Forward.

Brown considers it one of his personal highlights.

“In front of the home fans, I knew that they had my back,” Brown said. “It’s definitely a lot of pressure, but it was one of the top highlights of my year so far.”

Brown’s dad, Tom, is Ligonier Valley’s wrestling coach, and it seems to have strengthened the father-son bond.

“I get to listen to some of the things he has to say, not just in the wrestling room,” Brown said. “If anything, it’s made our bond even closer.”

Brown will attend Montana State and plans to study fish and wildlife ecology and management.

Coming to the end of his senior season, Brown took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A.

How did you get started wrestling?

I got started with wrestling because my dad is the coach, and he’s been coaching ever since I can remember. He really got me introduced to it in kindergarten, and I’ve just been wrestling ever since.

What went into the preparation for this season coming off an injury?

After I was done with therapy for my leg, I started going to camps and lifting as soon as I could start, all throughout the summer and preseason. I’m definitely pleased with my performance this year. To be honest, I wasn’t really expecting it. But I’m more than pleased, and I also know the time that I put in preparing for it and realizing that it was my last year. It doesn’t really come as a surprise after looking at the work that I had put in in the room and in the weight room.

This is the second season Ligonier Valley is competing in the WPIAL after making the move from District 6. Is there a difference in competition?

I can’t say that either one is harder. They’re both very, very solid districts. I think that as of right now, things could obviously change, but the section we’re in right now is pretty tough with Southmoreland and Mt. Pleasant. If I recall, we won the (Heritage Conference) our last year in District 6, but those teams are still nothing to look past with Marion Center in there. I remember that was a very good match that year. But they’re both pretty equal.

What’s your biggest strength?

I would say my biggest strength is my mindset before a match. Obviously having my dad as a coach, it’s wrestling almost 24-7 through the household. So, I can mentally prepare for a match. He helps a lot with the mental aspect of the sport.

Is there an area where you think you could improve?

I’m definitely looking to improve upon some positions of mat wrestling. Just becoming more fluent with some of my motions and stringing some moves together. But we’re working on that in the wrestling room. We still have (time) before things really start to matter.

What is one thing people may not know about you?

One thing that people may not know about me is that I’m a very avid fisherman. I’m very into that when I’m not wrestling. That’s what I’m spending most of my time doing, fishing.

