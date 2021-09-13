Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Ligonier Valley’s Logan Smith

Monday, September 13, 2021 | 12:24 PM

Submitted by Logan Smith Logan Smith is a senior on the 2021 Ligonier Valley golf team.

Logan Smith

Ligonier Valley golf

Logan Smith spent a lot of time on golf courses this summer. Whether he was playing in junior tournaments around the region or working at Rolling Rock Club, he immersed himself in the game he loves.

It’s paying off in a big way. Smith is one of the WPIAL’s top golfers so far this season, averaging 39 strokes per nine holes, and has helped the Rams to a 5-2 start.

The three-year letterwinner was the team’s medalist with a 37 in a 217-233 win over Mt. Pleasant on Sept. 7.

“Logan does a great job of managing the course. He identifies where trouble is located and then hits shots to take advantage of that knowledge,” coach Al Gaiardo said.

“He also practices a great deal. He is consistently working on his game: putting, chipping, distance control.”

He recently took a break from hunting birdies for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How is the golf season going so far?

It’s going pretty well. We played a couple teams that were trickier than we expected, but we played pretty good against them.

What is your average at this point?

High 39s or 40. At the beginning of the season I had a round of 43, which was my worst. All the rest were 37, 38, 39 pretty much.

What are some of your strengths on the course?

My putting has been good this season. My chipping and putting makes me a better player on the course.

Do you have a favorite course to play?

Champion Lakes. It’s our home course. It’s my favorite course in Pennsylvania.

What course do you hope to play some day?

Pebble Beach is somewhere I’d really enjoy to play. From all the tour events I’ve seen on TV (it looks great). Every time I use a golf simulator, that’s the course I choose to play. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get to play there.

Is there golfer you look up to or model your game after?

Rory McIlroy. I chose my swing after him. I’ve watched a lot of his videos on YouTube on how to perfect your swing.

How did you get involved with golf?

My dad is friends with Matt Rusinko with Pennsylvania Golf Association. When I was 5 years old, he got me my first set of clubs. I started playing and found out I really enjoyed the game of golf.

What’s the best round you ever posted?

The best round in competition is a 37 (1-over-par). Outside of competition, my best round was a 33 (2-under) at Rolling Rock.

Have you ever come close to a hole in one?

I’ve come close this year. I stuck it 2 feet from the pin at No. 7 at Champion Lakes. A kid on my team, Chad (Shank), made one on No. 3 at Champion Lakes this year.

Have you made plans for college?

If I can get into college for golf, I’d like to. I’m planning to go to college to become a nurse. I’m looking at West Virginia and Gannon.

What is something most people don’t know about you?

I am really into cars. I’ve watched a lot of videos about different motors in cars, the higher end super cars.

Do you have a dream car?

I have about 20 dream cars. It’s hard to just choose one.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

